Run BTS 2022, Fly BTS Part 2 Highlights: Hilarious couple yoga with RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook

Run BTS The variety program has been a respite for fans every week as they witness the superstar members of BTS being their real, goofy selves on the show. Moreover, they get to laugh along as the group tries out various new things, the latest one being flying yoga . Following the last episode- the part 1 where they admired the trainer’s muscles and let out wails of frustration, the seven members returned to try out even more complex moves.

Run BTS has returned, this time even more significantly than before. RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced that all seven of them will enlist for mandatory military service . The news was met with global surprise and while the BTS ARMY took it fairly okay by wishing well for the group and trending memes, they will surely miss the boys.

Fly BTS Part 2

Much like it was expected, BTS continued to fly around and screech out for help from the teacher very frequently, admitting to the activity being difficult. While some aced it (we are looking at you, Jimin and Jungkook) and spread laughter with their shenanigans, the others struggled on quite a few occasions. They individually selected poses to try for their social media and it was even more hilarious to watch these icons struggle with some of the moves. Letting out cries and complaining of pain, they were able to complete it for the most part.

Couple Yoga

In the end, teams were made and member Jimin became the demonstrator with the trainer. While Jungkook sailed his side of the move, J-Hope let out screams and gave up on perfecting his posture. The ‘legendary’ match of RM and SUGA did well, surprising everyone. On the other hand, Jin and V put their best foot forward, however it became funnier each time.

To end on a high note, BTS became ‘bats’ and ended this episode of Run BTS inverted, promising to live humbly and come back with more fun!

