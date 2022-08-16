Run BTS 2022 Special Ep Telepathy Part 1: ‘Kidnapped’ BTS heads to dorm room, concert hall and more fun places

BTS’ popular variety program ‘Run BTS’ is back on the ARMYs screens after 10 months of hiatus. After breaking multiple more records and deciding to set time apart for themselves, the seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are back to entertain their fans through this special episode of Run BTS 2022. Expectedly, the group’s song ‘Run BTS’ acts as the new opening theme, fitting right into the mould.

This part begins with simple games where all the seven are asked to solve quizzes at the same time while each member hopes that the other six are in tandem with his own thoughts. Following this are similar actions to be done with the help of a keyword and the BTS ARMY would know how unfortunate the septet has been during such games. Hoping to win and subtly cheating whenever possible, the superstars show their young and fun sides while playing these games.

Soon, they are each taken to different cars where the real game of ‘Telepathy’ begins. With a new keyword of ‘real fun’, they are to head to one location and the game ends where all seven of them end up at the same place. The BTS members, more puzzled than ever, think of their memories, and RM, Jin, Jimin, and V all end up at Nonhyeon-dong in front of their old dorm. Always the sweet idol, J-Hope thinks of his fans immediately and heads to the Jamsil Olympic stadium while Jungkook chooses a far location of the Lotte World amusement park where they all went for a good time in the past.

Clueless but relaxed, SUGA heads to a completely unrelated location of Han River where he figures the most interesting activities are.

Will the seven be able to meet each other in the next round? Part 2 returns next week!

