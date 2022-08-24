Run BTS 2022 Special Ep Telepathy Part 2: ARMY makes them stray; Dumpling and banana incidents work in favor?

BTS’ globally loved variety program, ‘Run BTS’, made a return on August 16 with a special episode titled ‘Telepathy’. The seven members were tested on their past and knowledge of each other and let’s just say the results were hilarious. Soon after, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook tried to work through their telepathy signals by going around Seoul with keywords.

While in the first round, they were scattered, with the second one they caught the feeling of the game and all headed towards similar locations. ‘Salty’ reminds them of the fight between RM and SUGA during the moving day, the banana incident between J-Hope and Jungkook. Meanwhile, remembering about the dumpling fight between members V and Jimin, they also think of the practice room. As RM, Jin, Jimin and V find themselves moving towards the same spot, Jungkook finally joins them at their second dorm which they refer to as the ‘blue dorm’ reminiscing about the many quarrels that were related to the place.

SUGA and J-Hope cross paths, deciding to move together to the last spot which is decided as the cycling spot near the Han River. Fate working in their favor, they all finally move to the same spot and ‘Spring Day’ starts to play.

The most funny turn of events occurs as the members are told to move to a place that reminds them of ARMY, their fans and a misunderstanding leads to member V heading to their first fan showcase location instead of The Olympic Stadium where the other six gather.

Over memories and some delicious food from their past, BTS talk about missing ‘Run BTS’ as well as ideas for future episodes.

