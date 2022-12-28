Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode Next Top Genius Teaser OUT: Full Run BTS Special Episodes List

‘ Run BTS ’ is BTS’ fame variety show which used to be a weekly catch-up between the group and their fans as the septet tried on different activities to entertain the fans. It seems as though BTS will be bringing in their 2023 with a loud cheer as ahead of new year's day, they announced another special episode of the program with all seven members starring in it. The BTS ARMY is particularly celebrating the presence of member Jin who is now serving in the military, becoming the first from the group to do so.

The upcoming episode has been named, ‘Run BTS! 2023 Special Episode Next Top Genius’, and the teaser introduced the chaos that will unfold a week later. The seven members gathered in front of a table setting, ready to play a game of cards. It is likely that more than one game will be played in this episode, which will see the BTS members put their mind to test. With everyone bluffing, it is only natural that they are after the real liar. In another game, it seems as though brain movement/thought-sensitive headbands were placed on their heads with cat ears adding to their adorableness. X and O paddles in their hands, and they test out each other. A shocking revelation seems to await the fans at the end of the upcoming ‘Run BTS’ special episode.

While ‘Run BTS’ took a break in October last year, it returned a few months ago in August much to the delight of the BTS ARMY. It returned with another change, however, which was the theme song that is regularly updated, now becoming ‘Run BTS’, the group’s hit track from their latest full group release, ‘Proof’. Here’s a full list of all the ‘Run BTS’ special episodes you can tune in to so far.

Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - Telepathy

Assessing the truth behind BTS’ ‘one body one soul’ mindset, their knowledge about each other was tested in this episode, While it began lightly with quick questions on their friendship and traits it soon turned into a bigger surprise as the members were ‘kidnapped’. With seven cars, each carrying one of them to different locations, they were handed keywords that would steer them towards certain spots engraved in their memory. The game ends once all of them are at the same spot. The whole of Seoul at their disposal, once again their telepathy skills were questioned. Meeting and separating, laughing and reminiscing, do they finally all end up at the same location?

Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - Fly BTS Fly

Putting member Jungkook’s idea into action, one that he mentioned offhandedly as the others were also throwing random thoughts for upcoming ‘Run BTS’ episodes, the South Korean superstars headed to try their hand, or should we say mind and boy, at flying yoga. Usually, an activity demonstrated by a female trainer, a skilled young man who was at the receiving end of BTS’ admiration, trained them at difficult moves. Their one aim? To take Instagrammable photos. And so the grunts and cries for help ensued as the flexible ones like Jimin and Jungkook put their best foot forward while the rest struggled to stay in position. It created hilarious content full of laughter and words of praise from the members for each other as well as for the trainer who was previously seen teaching TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Some BTS members also shared the photos they worked so hard for on Instagram later on.

Run BTS! 2022 Special Episode - ‘RUN BTS’ TV On-air

The latest edition of ‘Run BTS’ saw the members each take on their own live broadcasts with the other members as their audience. Jungkook started off by learning some drumming while SUGA painted according to the viewers’ suggestions. Jin became his famous video gamer self as he stopped himself from exerting extreme anger at the games he played and J-Hope found the perfect hobby for himself as a children’s toy broadcaster. V showed off his fabulous golf skills and RM put his wittiness to the test. In the end, Jimin got to eat some unique food items very deliciously as an ASMR broadcaster. Funnily enough, BTS turned on their ‘mean’ sides while continuously commenting and asking for appropriate interaction during the said lives, earning hilarious responses from those on camera.

Run BTS re-release

Recently, it was announced that the program ‘Run BTS’ which used to be exclusive to VLive at first along with Weverse later, would be made available on YouTube. While the Special Episodes of ‘Run BTS’ were also simultaneously released on the video giant, the earlier editions which dated back to 2015 when the show first began will also be re-released in a span of 3 days as a Christmas gift to the BTS ARMY. This could be a result of HYBE acquiring VLive through its subsidiary Weverse Company.