Run BTS Ep 112: Suga has an epic reaction to V's attempt at hugging; Jungkook throws a hilarious fit at RM

Run BTS was back after a few weeks of hiatus with Ep 112's theme being Dalbang School. While Jin was the teacher, the other members were divided into teams of two each. As expected, hilarity ensued.

After a few weeks of break time, we got the highly-awaited return of Run BTS with Ep 112's theme being Dalbang School. For the unversed, Run BTS is a variety show featuring BTS as they show off their competitive sides (for even packets of ramen!) and try out different games as teams or even individually. Usually, in the format of 30-40 minutes, we're promised a laughter ride every single time.

*SPOILERS ALERT* With Jin as the worldwide handsome teacher/MC, the members had to play Hokey Pokey to decided the 2-2-2 teams. In a hilarious turn of events, J-Hope was left betrayed as Suga and the Maknae Line (Jimin, Jungkook and V) clung to each other with Namjoon trying to join them and failing. Eventually, the '94 line members aligned as one group. While Jimin wanted to team with his '95 line soulmate V, the duo eventually had other plans. Jungkook literally jumped on ChimChim while Taehyung ran to his Daegu hyung Yoongi and attempted to hug him. We've seen this happening before and every single time, Suga has the cutest reaction. This time, he exclaimed at TaeTae to not hug him but it fell on deaf ears, giving us the cutest Taegi moment. Kudos to Run BTS' epic editors for adding blush cheeks on Yoongi yet again.

Jin then explained that the class will be divided into five periods with each one tackling a different subject. For Ep 112, we had the Korean language period and Art period. For the first one, the memorable moment came when Kookie trusted his Rap Mon hyung's answer blindly only to find out that the answer was wrong. The Golden Maknae threw a hilarious fit while Namjoon transformed into his English persona and had everyone laughing.

Jungkook also made it his mission to trouble Jin at every opportunity which led to the eldest member yelling at his youngest maknae. V's fake laughter also made a return while he and Hobi showed off their intellectual sides during the Art period as they had to mark the differences between the same BTS photo. Jin's laugh out loud reactions at his members was basically all of us throughout the entire chaotic episode.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 112 below:

What a roller coaster ride this hilarious episode was!

Meanwhile, we got a short preview of what to expect from next week's Run BTS Ep 113, which included Jungkook stuffing himself with food while V holds Suga precariously, ready to the limbo. We can only imagine the hilarity that will ensue.

