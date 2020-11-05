Run BTS Ep 114: V aka Taehyung is proud to know that LoL's T1 member Effort dyed his hair blue because of him

League of Legends' T1 member Effort is a big fan of BTS, especially V, and during Run BTS Ep 114, the 19-year-old esports player revealed to Taehyung that he dyed his hair blue like TaeTae's hair in Boy With Luv.

This week's episode of Run BTS saw the septet being joined by some very special guests: League of Legends' T1 team - Faker, Teddy, Effort, Cuzz and Canna. For the unversed, Effort, in particular, is a big BTS fan and considers himself to be a part of BTS ARMY. His personal bias from the OT7 is none other than V aka Kim Taehyung.

Even while playing I Am Ground during Run BTS Ep 114, Effort, whose real name is Lee Sang-ho was left flustered after V called out his name. Now, during Run BTS Ep 114's behind cut clipping, which released recently, we see Effort having the cutest interaction with Taehyung. It started when J-Hope pointed at Effort's dyed blue hair with Jungkook exclaiming, "It's a flashier version of Namjoon's hair." However, RM correctly guessed when he added, "That's Taehyung's hair during Boy With Luv," as Effort agreed with him.

Getting shy with all the attention, when Hobi asked Effort if V was the real inspiration behind his dyed hair, the 19-year-old esports player revealed, "Because I thought his hair colour looked so pretty then." All the members enthusiastically clapped, especially V, who seemed the happiest. "This is great. I feel proud," Taehyung gushed.

We loved how Effort got to tell V himself that he was the inspiration behind his blue hair!

Meanwhile, T1 will be a part of next week's Run BTS Ep 115 as well and this time, we'll see the return of the hilarious online game Gang Beasts from Ep 108.

