Run BTS Ep 115: Suga sings praises for Jimin's gaming skills while V uses Canna to troll his 95 line bestie

In this week's Run BTS Ep 115, we saw BTS and League of Legends' team T1 battle it out over a hilarious game of Gang Beasts and Fall Guys.

*SPOILERS ALERT* Run BTS Ep 115 kicked off where Ep 114 left us with BTS and League of Legends' team T1 battling it out over a game of Gang Beasts. Fans of Run BTS remember the hilarious roller coaster ride we were on during Ep 108 when BTS had played Gang Beasts. Similarly, Ep 115 was nothing short of laugh out loud moments.

While T1 members Faker, Teddy, Effort, Canna and Cuzz took some time to warm up over Gang Beasts, BTS showed off some skills early on, even boasting as to how they should become professional Gang Beasts gamers. However, shutting their dream down right away was Jungkook, who quipped, "After playing just once?" Teddy showed off his gaming skills by emerging victorious most of the time, especially during one round which pitted him against J-Hope as they both fell into compartment boxes. BTS members couldn't stop hyping Teddy up while Jin trolled Effort telling him he's not an ace player. Jin and Suga also won some rounds. Jungkook, at one point, was double-teamed by Cuzz and Teddy.

While Team A featuring RM, Teddy, Suga, Faker, Jimin and Cuzz beat Team B featuring J-Hope, Canna, Jungkook, Jin, Effort and V in Gang Beasts, they then moved on to play Fall Guys. Jin, who has always been into gaming, showed off his skills along with Jimin, who majorly impressed his team. While we're used to seeing Yoongi and ChimChim bickering at any chance they are offered, Suga was heaping praises on Jimin as the latter won several rounds. Taehyung also got the seal of approval from Hobi for his impressive skills. At one point, Faker and Suga became the only members who couldn't get past one round leaving everyone in splits. Eventually, Team B beat Team A and overall, it was a tie between the two.

The main highlight of Run BTS Ep 115 came towards the end when BTS and T1 had to sign off. While talking about their experience of spending time with BTS, V trolled Jimin by telling Canna to say, "I think Jimin is not good at playing games," which the esports player dutifully agreed to. While Jimin took the quip in kindred spirits, Cuzz aka 'Jimin's loyal fan' made him extremely happy and even boastful by confessing, "Thank you for being so friendly and nice. Jimin took good care of me. I am so thankful. ChimChim couldn't help but poke fun at Canna. The members were also all praises for Teddy and Effort and how friendly they were. Faker had BTS laughing out loud when they told him to shout Run and he did so immediately but in an ambiguous way. After a trial and error, T1 screamed Run while the Bangtan Boys enthusiastically yelled BTS.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 115 below:

We absolutely adored the comfortable camaraderie between BTS and T1!

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 114: Suga beats Faker with 'SWAG' & Jungkook imitates Jimin's voice as septet plays with LoL's T1

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 115? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

