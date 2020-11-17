Run BTS Ep 116: Jin The Rapper has Mic Drop moment; Jungkook's basketball cheating tactic leaves BTS in splits

Run BTS Ep 116's theme was teambuilding and with five missions to be won out of 16, the members were back to some hilarious shenanigans, including playing basketball and singing karaoke.

*SPOILERS ALERT* While we've been blessed from the past few weeks with Run BTS episodes, Run BTS Ep 116 takes place five months after for the members as the episodes are shot way before they make its way to BTS ARMY on either V Live or Weverse. This week's theme was all about teambuilding with the members having to win five out of 16 missions. RM even cutely stated how his parents are waiting for him while Suga gave a critical review of the recent few episodes of Run BTS, which ARMY would disagree with.

As the members wanted to wrap up early, they enthusiastically participated, but not before RM and Jimin had to carry out their penalty from Run BTS Ep 98, which was wearing pyjamas and rubber shoes. As expected, Joonie and ChimChim ended up carrying off the purple and pink attires to perfection while also pretending to be models walking the runway. The first mission was Mind Game with the members having to do different gestures to the same keyword. In what became more of a bargaining round with the Run BTS staff, V's cute 'heart' and pointing at himself when the keyword was 'V' were the highlights.

Given a 30-minute break in between, the boys went about their hilarious shenanigans which included Namjoon opening the claw crane and Jungkook running over a sofa to take some snacks from the machine. Over a game of Fast Touch, Suga was able to beat J-Hope (153-4) but not Kookie (181-254) while Jin and Jimin played around with Guac-A-Mole. Moreover, RM, J-Hope, Suga and Jimin indulged in the basketball game which led to Yoonmin bickering again while RM had the highest score of 140.

Wanting to beat his hyung, The Golden Maknae literally went on top of the basketball machine and used a clever cheating tactic to go to the fourth quarter getting 273 points. Moreover, during the karaoke rounds, while Jungkook and V teased ARMY with their Taekook vocals, Run BTS staff edited RM rapping Eminem's Lose Yourself by hilariously changing the music to Trivia: Love instead. The '94 line members RM and J-Hope recreated Bruno Mars ft. Cardi B's Finesse (Remix) while Jin The Rapper aka RJin made a comeback by recreating Outsider's Loner. On Hobi's insistence, the eldest member of BTS also had his very own 'Mic Drop' moment. While Jin, Jimin and J-Hope were dancing around, Yoongi was consumed in completing a puzzle which led to another moment of genius, witty and meme-worthy editing by Run BTS editors.

The other missions played were Team Jumping Rope (which Vminkook aced) and King Tennis (which BTS almost won but lost due to Suga and Jin with 29 out of 30 relays). The members were also treated to tteokbokki and black bean noodles and the excitement on TaeTae's face at seeing the food arrive was heartwarming. V was also too adorable when he accidentally hit the tennis ball at the director and immediately kneeled down to apologise. On the other hand, Namjoon accidentally hit the basketball on the camera with J-Hope catching him in his 'God of Destruction' act. While Jin was playing a game on the TV, Suga accidentally pushed it, thus shutting the game down leaving Jin yelling like an old uncle. Also, can we take a moment to appreciate how handsome the members looked in this episode?!

Check out some of our favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 116 below:

basketball ring ; 0

jeon jungkook ; 100 pic.twitter.com/y6NTJfCv8r — (@btsaeso) November 17, 2020

jungkook wrapping his sweater paws around taehyung's waist im going to cry..... pic.twitter.com/YW6VUJr2uC — Katherine (@MOONT0KKI) November 17, 2020

Namjoon and Jimin penalty pic.twitter.com/GwmqhB8YO4 — andrea s bts (BE) (@blackxagustd) November 17, 2020

not hobi telling jungkook to beat yoongi in the game after losing to him JSJDJSJFJF pic.twitter.com/1i1wWQ0kwu — yas (@taestythic) November 17, 2020

LMFAOOOOOOO NAMJOON WAS RAPPING TO EMINEM’S LOSE YOURSELF BUT BECAUSE IT’S TOO EXPLICIT THE EDITORS PUT TRIVIA:LOVE OVER IT pic.twitter.com/tg2u0Mz1Hl — 미니모니 (slow) (@minimoniT_T) November 17, 2020

HELP THE RUN BTS EDITORS ARE SO DRAMATIC WITH THE BACKGROUND MUSIC ABOUT YOONGI BEING CALM IN ALL THIS CHAOS @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/2j4MuR242s — Sel (@BTStranslation_) November 17, 2020

JUNGKOOK JUMPED OVER THE COUCH LIKE IT WAS NOTHING. HOW pic.twitter.com/7PfTSc4wr2 — kass (@jeonbubbles) November 17, 2020

taehyung accidentally hit the cameraman with the tennis ball so he get on his knees to apologize and stopped playing :( pic.twitter.com/bGP0zJjGdd — xia (@vantends) November 17, 2020

THE TV WIRES GOT UNPLUGGED WHILST JIN WAS PLAYING HIS GAME HIS SCREAM HELP pic.twitter.com/Tiuo9mcQ0Z — mina (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) November 17, 2020

YO! R Jin! Let's get it! rapper Jin ... mic drop! Run BTS! 2020 - EP.116 pic.twitter.com/L5SoNrPjmW — graiyh (@graiyh) November 17, 2020

your weekly “what is a run bts without yoonmin bickering” tweet, you’re welcome pic.twitter.com/FoijeznpdO — nora (@kvhoe) November 17, 2020

We adore these boys and how!

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 115: Suga sings praises for Jimin's gaming skills while V uses Canna to troll his 95 line bestie

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 116? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×