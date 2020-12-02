Run BTS Ep 118: V calls Jungkook 'hyung'; Jimin's Slytherin mode on & Jin's sexy, surprised face; BEST MOMENTS

With the theme of Run BTS Ep 118 being Photo Story, as expected, BTS went into total chaos mood trying to take pictures with the other members.

Run BTS Ep 118's theme was Photo Story and quite instantly, chaos ensued! We'd recommend multiple rewatching as every second, something was happening, even on the sidelines. While Jimin and Jungkook carried out their punishment from the Dalbang School Run BTS episode by wearing pink t-shirts with their throwback faces printed on it, the members were on a hunt to click photos as per scenarios given to them and including other members.

First up, our heart goes out to Jin, who was constantly betrayed by his teammates (mostly Suga and Jimin) when he wanted to get his pictures taken (It was also hilarious to see his outburst as the hyung of the group!). Eventually, J-Hope came to his hyung's rescue and so did the Maknae Line aka Jimin, V and Jungkook. Also, we couldn't get over Jin's sexy, surprised face as well as the shy, chic rabbit pose while catering to TaeTae's never-ending photo stories. Speaking of Jimin, the members had to find cards which would open lockers with different post-its, increasing the points to 10, and hence, ChimChim's Slytherin mode was on as he collected 5 cards in total while the others (mostly Jungkook!) went crazy finding for one. Baby Mochi's 'swag' celebration saw him flicking the cards to the floor before quickly prompting to pick them up.

V had the behemoth task of taking a selfie with all seven members on the rooftop and at one point even piggybacked Jin to get them there. However, everyone dispersed rather quickly and eventually, Taehyung proved again why he's a genius and just took a selfie from a BTS photoshoot snap. TaeTae also trended because he once again called Kookie as Jungkook hyung. Suga's toothy smile came shining through in various selfies as he also piggybacked on Jimin while the latter piggybacked on Jin for their respective pictures. Hobi cutely asked the cameraman to take his photo when he found it difficult to include the dartboard in his selca. J-Hope running away from Yoongi and then promptly coming back was too funny to handle. As for RM, with his bandmates going crazy around him, the Bangtan leader in his overalls was extremely calm and composed while taking his selfies and with others' too. Moreover, the photos that were taken left BTS ARMY in a happy mess while the Run BTS' editors' captions for said snaps left everyone laughing out loud.

Check out some of your favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 118 below:

taehyung had to take a photo with all of bts but some of members kept running away and so he... pic.twitter.com/lnebzU1n43 — rai (@kimvanadium) December 1, 2020

The way Hobi running away from Yoongi but happily pic.twitter.com/MHYqhsJWqC — (@bebe_sope) December 1, 2020

oh my god tae really called jungkook hyung I CANT DO THIS ANYMORE

pic.twitter.com/gBfNcMAf96 — ash (@purple_taekook) December 1, 2020

namjoon's calmness in the chaos that was this run episode @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/LGO5rtDiVa — fatima (@monipersona) December 1, 2020

Jin being betrayed over and over again during the Run BTS breaks my heart but him still helping his dongsaengs made me cried. Kim Seokjin, bestest boy!!! @BTS_twt #RUNBTSEP118 #JIN A DEVASTATING THREAD pic.twitter.com/XHLCIg7iMA — Lamochilalala (@bunnyrabbit091) December 1, 2020

The uncontrollable laughter feels is always a welcome touch, courtesy of Run BTS!

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 118? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Next week's Run BTS Ep 119 will see the final results of who won the Photo Story mission while the loser gets the penalty of being the winner's genie for the day; i.e. grant one wish.

