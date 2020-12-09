Run BTS Ep 119: Jungkook gets ultimate betrayal courtesy of Jin; RM's 'spy' schtick leaves everyone in splits

*SPOILERS ALERT* Continuing the theme of Photo Story from the previous episode, Run BTS Ep 119 saw a shocking turn of events when it was revealed that during BTS' mission, there was a spy.

*SPOILERS* Run BTS Ep 119 kickstarts where the previous episode left us as the BTS members showed their final photographs clicked as part of the Photo Story theme. RM turned into quite a strict teacher as he started pointing out why certain snaps of Suga failed to convey the directions instructed which led to Yoongi and others finding flaws in their bandmates' snaps as well.

Jimin, at on point, quipped at his Bangtan leader to get out when Namjoon tried to nitpick the latter's 'do re mi' formation with V and Jungkook. On the other hand, when it came to Jin, the members felt bad about how he was dejected from the last episode and approved almost all of his pics making the eldest member of BTS elated. Moreover, Jin and Taehyung even recreated their surprise cute faces much to the delight of the members. Kookie proved to be a loyal friend when he was the only one who raised his hand in support of one of TaeTae's photos with the latter quipping at Run BTS staff that Jimin was not the CEO as they asked ChimChim to approve or reject V's photo. While one would assume ChimChim won because of his five bonus cards, it was TaeTae who actually won the game with 44 points. Or did he? More on that in a while! Moreover, at the lowest was Namjoon with 18 points.

In a shocking turn of events, it was revealed to BTS that during their mission there was a spy. The spy's mission was to place himself in his bandmates' photos and if any part of the spy's body was found in the photographs, it would lead to minus points. All eyes were pointed on either Jin and Jimin (Yoongi, Namjoon and Hobi pretended to fight ChimChim with closed fists) but it was RM, who had everyone in the cafe laughing out loud by claiming he was the spy. Suga couldn't control his laughter over Joonie's schtick and even confessed, "It's the first time that all the directors laugh all together." The votes by the members chose Jimin as the spy and Baby Mochi stood up inclining to be the spy with BTS, except for RM (Namjoon knelt dramatically on the ground as Yoongi pointed at him and laughed), rejoicing. However, in another twist, it was revealed that Jin was the actual spy.

Thanks to Run BTS editors, the moment was made even more hilarious as J-Hope and Jungkook's shocked expressions had added filters in them. Moreover, Namjoon ran to hug his Jin hyung and tiny danced in excitement. Any funny moment was Kookie's temper tantrums over realising that most of his photos had Jin in them. Taking his photo collage, The Golden Maknae started hitting it against the chair as the rest of the members couldn't stop laughing. At one point, Jimin was even on the floor.

Upon introspection, we got to see Suga saying V's face itself is an art while Jin proved to be the ultimate poker-faced genius with his photobombing skills. Using the Blue Village betrayal as well as gaining sympathy from the members and then to be unveiled as the spy, only Jin could do that! Moreover, a laugh out loud moment came when they were going through one of Jungkook's photos thinking that it was V who was photobombing the picture as he wore a similar coloured outfit like Jin. However, Jin pointed out that Kookie's selfie was actually with Taehyung, who was right next to him, and hence it was him only who photobombed them, which left the members in splits yet again. Towards the end, RM and Jimin were tied at 13 points, Jungkook had 14 but earlier, Kookie had confessed that he found another photo with Jin included which wasn't taken into consideration. ChimChim and Namjoon jumped with excitement telling their maknae to reveal the truth which he eventually did and ended up being the loser with 7 points with Taehyung still being the winner with 33 points. The fact that Kookie got seven had the members gushing how Jungkook really loves BTS.

"I almost cried because it was so funny [RM saying he's the spy] I never imagine there would be something as funny after the foot volleyball episode. Here it is," Yoongi quipped. As a penalty, Jungkook needs to be V's genie and make his one wish come true. "Why did I do that? [J-hope asks Jungkook how he feels] I'm happy. Everyone. You shouldn't be in too much of a hurry. I've experienced this. Act before saying. You need to calm yourself down even if you feel rushing... And you need to wait until you hear the last word for Korean. Please bear this in your mind. 7 of us, BTS. We will keep running. Run BTS," Jungkook shared as his ending ment. Other moments we absolutely loved was Yoongi's Keyser Soze reference from The Usual Suspects, RM's Interstellar reference and Jin looking like a million bucks with his gorgeous smile when his spy mission was being explained to him.

Check out some of your favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 119 below:

thread of pics RUN 119 pic.twitter.com/LnRj6jWI1y — (@agustdfms) December 8, 2020

Run BTS Run BTS

ep. 80 ep. 119 jin shocking everyone pic.twitter.com/vg7SljgKBK — Elle in class (@twinklekoos) December 8, 2020

everyone reacting to seokjin being the spy meanwhile we have namjoon pic.twitter.com/JOO0OuJCuu — fatima (@monipersona) December 8, 2020

armys: armys:

felt bad after knowing

for seokjin seokjin is a spy

last run bts

ep pic.twitter.com/Bq7B0qI9sx — MAYCEE #ABYSS (@seokjinmylabsss) December 8, 2020

seokjin has the most comforting smile pic.twitter.com/dQkzIRxEKM — mina (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) December 8, 2020

the five stages of grief featuring jeon jungkook pic.twitter.com/D0lYmojk3g — haley (@vmination) December 8, 2020

the way taehyung got all shy when the members said his face is an art pic.twitter.com/BwVJV3Kbz3 — xia (@vantends) December 8, 2020

please this was so funny jungkook really tried to say it was taehyung behind him when tae was literally posing next to him pic.twitter.com/NioSEHV5rM — rai (@kimvanadium) December 8, 2020

NAMJOON IS ACTUALLY A COMEDIAN pic.twitter.com/fre1mq383B — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) December 8, 2020

noooooo look at namjoon's tiny dance pic.twitter.com/mcGGB2vboa — fatima (@monipersona) December 8, 2020

joon was so happy that seokjin was the spy pic.twitter.com/gPYV7s40cd — hourly namjin (@hourlynj) December 8, 2020

Run bts editors are really the star of each episode. I mean look what they did to hobi’s surprised face #RUNBTSEP119 pic.twitter.com/rX4uqJB2ms — dani (@Bangtanyyy7) December 8, 2020

Run BTS Ep 119 is definitely in our Top 5 Run BTS episodes of all time and many members of BTS ARMY will agree with us! Moreover, it gave the iconic Run BTS Ep 80 betrayal a tough run for its money!

ALSO READ: Run BTS Ep 118: V calls Jungkook 'hyung'; Jimin's Slytherin mode on & Jin's sexy, surprised face; BEST MOMENTS

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 118? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×