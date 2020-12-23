Run BTS Ep 121: Jungkook gets betrayed by his hyungs as Jin and V show off the intellectual in them once again

*SPOILERS ALERT* Run BTS Ep 121 continued with the Reply BTS Village mission as the members deciphered the evidence procured to figure out who broke the coveted ARMY headstone.

*SPOILERS ALERT* BTS members' investigative skills were put to the test once again during Run BTS Ep 121 with the continued theme of Reply BTS Village. OT7 were seen heading to the theatre where RM works as well as V and Jimin's houses where they deciphered many clues. From Namjoon's hidden watch being stuck at 7 o'clock (same time as the blackout and ARMY headstone getting destroyed) to finding the ARMY headstone map and vital information about it at Vmin's respective homes, the members were left more confused than ever.

BTS even headed to the crime place where they matched the footprint to Jungkook's slipper size. As J-Hope instructed Jimin to get the right slipper, ChimChim annoyed look at his hyung was priceless. Eventually, the boys headed back to the main room to decipher the clues and come to a conclusion as to who broke the coveted ARMY headstone. Through the same rules of the beloved game Mafia, the members had to play for the innocent or culprit sides. Jin as the detective in the case showed off the brainiac in him once again when he was able to stay one step ahead of the culprits and saved innocent Yoongi twice. However, J-Hope had to be eliminated because Jin chose to save Joonie instead of Hobi.

Before J-Hope, the first innocent resident to be out was Jimin as Jin theorised that ChimChim, TaeTae and Kookie conspired to break the ARMY headstone for different reasons. Baby Mochi, who was engrossed with his yo-yo couldn't stop laughing at his Jin hyung who swiftly changed gears and blamed Jungkook as the main culprit.

Speaking of Jungkook, The Golden Maknae was cornered by his hyungs, especially RM as they accused him of breaking the ARMY headstone and being a damn good actor. Kookie decides to take revenge on his Rap Mon hyung and chooses the latter and V as the culprits. Suga had THE joke of the episode when he quipped how Jungkook was imitating his father with his accent change which led to the members laughing out loud. Eventually, when the time comes to reveal who is the culprit, it turns out Kookie's prediction was ultimately right.

Once the culprits were announced, BTS ARMY was left in awe of TaeTae once again as initially, he was able to save himself by voting for himself, thus confusing the members as to whether he was on the good side or bad side. Moreover, when the residents chose RM as the culprit, V made the save by stating how it would be bad for the innocent people if Namjoon turned out to be on the good side. Turns out Joonie and TaeTae had an altercation near the ARMY headstone which led to it being broken and the duo agreed to keep it a secret till the end.

Towards the end of the episode, we see the members assembled together once again while being revealed that they will be having their own Avengers-style universe as they transport back in time to retrieve the broken ARMY headstone. Vmin's bromance moment came when Jimin cutely bit on V's shirt.

Amongst the other memorable moments that we loved on Run BTS Ep 121, we couldn't stop laughing when Yoongi accused RM of being the culprit because of his hair colour, probably signifying that he's from Blue Village. Speaking of the Blue Village, Jin couldn't help but be reminded of Run BTS Ep 47-48 when he was wrongfully accused of being the culprit and quipped at Jimin for the same. Run BTS editors were at the A-game as per usual as Suga met the blush filter once again, V's beloved pet Yeontan was added to the mix and Jin and Jungkook were also victims of the hilarious filters. Even Taehyung cutely calling Hobi 'jagiya', i.e. darling and hugging was too cute to handle.

Check out some of our favourite moments from Run BTS Ep 121 below:

let’s discuss seokjin’s intelligence that shines through every brain game they ever played in Run BTS pic.twitter.com/QYObfKgN2B — Lea (@eatjinfm) December 22, 2020

lmao why is jimin suddenly biting tae pic.twitter.com/2LQWXpum0x — vmin (s-h) (@vmindaily) December 22, 2020

no one: jeon jungkook in today Run BTS episodes pic.twitter.com/jpJjbfvVvI — MAYCEE ABYSS (@seokjinmylabsss) December 22, 2020

cuz the way taehyung saved namjoon here?? best moment in tv history me thinks pic.twitter.com/DwmJmCWCTD — yas (@taestythic) December 22, 2020

taehyung called hoseok jagiya, which is basically equivalent to honey/darling/sweetie etc. okay vhope we get it pic.twitter.com/O7yBMF7QvK — taehyung archive d-7 (@taetevids) December 22, 2020

is it really a run bts episode if the editors don’t add the pink blush filter to yoongi’s cheeks?? pic.twitter.com/DZSVLw2NTa — mina (@EUPH0RIAL0VE) December 22, 2020

I loved this scene so much!Jungkook's dialect accent sounds like from the area of Suga's hometown. And Suga said "He is now impersonating my dad" Everybody laughed hard. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/Klna3nisBK — Soo ChoiGrammy Nominated Artist's fan (@choi_bts2) December 23, 2020

not them accusing joon of being mafia because of his hair color pic.twitter.com/Q19Olcb18N — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) December 22, 2020

someone save jungkook from his hyungs lmao run bts run bts

episode 119 episode 121 pic.twitter.com/YuvX8jzFYo — gaile (@taegerkv) December 22, 2020

Can BTS get any funnier?!

What was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 12? Were you able to correctly guess RM and V as the culprits? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

