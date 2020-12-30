Run BTS Ep 122: Jimin gets hilariously betrayed by V; Jin & Suga give ARMY cute 'aegyo' moments while cooking

In the latest episode of Run BTS, the members get back to cooking in a Reverse Avatar Cook mission which sees Jin and Suga donning the chef's hat while Jimin and Jungkook give them the recipe instructions.

To conclude 2020 in a hilarious manner, Run BTS Ep 122 took us back to Run BTS Ep 102 and 103 when BTS showed off their hilarious cooking skills in a King of Avatar Cook mission. This time around, the tables were turned with Reverse Avatar Cook as Jin and Suga, who are the best chefs amongst BTS, had to cook dishes as instructed by the members. On one team, there was Jimin and Jungkook and in the other, it was J-Hope and V with RM as the MC.

Hilarity ensued from the get-go as ChimChim tried to sing an impromptu Run BTS tune and Taehyung cutely betrayed him by chanting Run BTS with the members instead. We got another Vmin moment to add to our bromance files while on the other hand, Kookie was the only one who started singing along with Baby Mochi. First up, it was Jimin and Jungkook who had to see the recipe and instruct Jin and Yoongi on how to cook. The twist was that Jin and Suga could only do what was told to them and couldn't go with their own cooking instincts.

Before the hour-long mission commenced, Jimin's Slytherin mode was one point yet again as he made Jin wink at the camera while teasing him not to get his ears red at any embarrassing moment while also making Yoongi do the heart sign that had the members laughing at him. Upon hearing his bandmates laughing, Suga quipped about them having fun with a fond 'hyung' look on his face. Once the mission began, Jungkook's rapping skills while narrating the recipe had Hobi have another laughing fit. Jin, while tasting the sauce several times almost barfed as it wasn't ready yet and kept pouring heaps of sugar to make it taste better. While Jungkook seemed calm even during the chaotic moments, Jimin teased Yoongi yet again by making him taste the Tangsuyuk sauce early on. "Your pain is my happiness," the subtitle read with ChimChim's infectious laughter. It was impressive of Jin to make out from the ingredients that the duo was asked to cook kimchi-pizza-tangsuyuk. While using the two minutes of time to help them cook, Jungkook and Jimin didn't really accomplish much as Suga even quipped why they were in the kitchen.

As there were 20 minutes left, Suga and Jin were also successfully able to make the second dish, which was spam meatballs with cherry tomatoes and asparagus. Moreover, Jimin was the one who instructed his hyung accurately on how to make the dish earning brownie points from the other members. While cooking, the duo had their own share of memorable moments like Yoongi vs. the hot oil and asparagus and Jin finding it difficult to use his cooking instinct for the ratio of the ingredients. As the MC, Namjoon kept repeating what was happening and even entered the kitchen multiple times to interact with Jin and Suga. At one point, Jimin instructed Joonie to get out as Jin was getting distracted by the Bangtan leader.

At the end of the episode, we see RM, the members and the staff trying out both the completed dishes and Joonie's expressions had Jin and Suga laughing out loud. However, the members encouraged the cooked dishes by saying that even though it tastes unique, it's not bad. Two people who really enjoyed both dishes were J-Hope and V as they gobbled up the food.

Check out some of the highlights from Run BTS Ep 122 below:

Jimin was so excited until Taehyung said "Run BTS!" as they always do, Jimin so cute pic.twitter.com/RlsoWbvWVG — andrea s bts (BE) (@blackxagustd) December 29, 2020

"why are they so entertained?" that's because they are in love with you yoongi pic.twitter.com/btdYu6FsBs — rai (@kimvanadium) December 29, 2020

: Make a heart using your hands above your head

: *Makes the heart*

+) *Members laughing bc it was cute* pic.twitter.com/tKz1mGtCEF — andrea s bts (BE) (@blackxagustd) December 29, 2020

yoongi vs hot oil and onions, a saga pic.twitter.com/kH9FaljB4r — maryam | TAEHYUNG DAY (@syubhoya) December 29, 2020

: Please repeat after me

: I will

: I will

: Not have my ears turn red

: Not have my ears turn red

: No matter what happens. I promise.

: No matter what happens. I promise.

: Wink to the camera

: ** pic.twitter.com/0ldlLm1Bd1 — andrea s bts (BE) (@blackxagustd) December 29, 2020

"your pain is my hapiness" just another episode of jimin getting on yoongi's back pic.twitter.com/dZvv6SHMI3 — Njtoni #1 tae day! (@jtoni_n) December 29, 2020

look how gorgeous he is?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/Bzsy6XDoRK — namjoon pics (@rmarchives) December 29, 2020

아 개웃겨 이거 마트에서 들어본 톤인데요 ㅠㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/5ItPc27A7f — 골든 (@kku_twt) December 29, 2020

no one: literally no one: RUN BTS EDITORS TO SEOKJIN pic.twitter.com/UHNvAlUtzd — MAYCEE ABYSS HAPPY V DAY (@seokjinmylabsss) December 29, 2020

The combination of BTS and cooking will always be pure comedy gold!

Which was your favourite moment from Run BTS Ep 122? Share your picks with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

The preview for Run BTS Ep 123 shows us how J-Hope and V instruct Jin and Suga during their cooking mission while Hobi shows off his angry yet cutesy side.

