Run BTS Mini Field Day Part 2 Highlights: BTS award their medals to Jin after shocking game; Promise to return

The variety program ‘ Run BTS ’ has been the soul of OT7 entertainment for the fans of BTS ever since the show’s inception in 2015. Over tens of episodes, members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have made the BTS ARMY laugh and provide a fabulous time weekly at the start, and with special episodes later on. The latest edition stood to be the last one until the group reconvenes. It was shot ahead of the group’s oldest member Jin’s military enlistment.

While the show continues to be a hot spot for all things fun starring the BTS members in the lead roles, the ' Mini Field Day ' episode was particularly funny thanks to the games presented. As the septet tried to balance ping pong balls and weightlift them, some of them just gave up and resorted to being the fastest anyway. Meanwhile, the rest tried their best, making funny faces while at it. The next was a game of ‘Slippery Soccer’ where they tried to score goals on a soap-covered surface and Jimin was poked fun at thanks to his unlucky attempts. In the end, the members got it down to a tie, with innumerable hilarious moments.

Plot twist - Jin is the real winner

At the end of the medal ceremony, where J-Hope, Jungkook, and V were awarded the bronze, silver and gold medals for their final scores on this special episode of ‘Run BTS Mini Field Day’, Jin continued his hosting and went on to reveal himself as the hidden winner of the day, as his solo debut song ‘The Astronaut’ had won the first place on the Mnet music show ‘M Countdown’, much to the awe of the other members. As he was made aware of his win 3 months after it actually took place during the filming of ‘Run BTS’, Jin proudly became the star of the day as the other members handed over their medals and winner bouquets to him.

Run BTS’ short goodbye

As RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook announced that this would be the last ‘Run BTS’ episode for a while, they promised to come back someday. With that hope, they ensured to keep the show running, ‘slowly but for longer’.