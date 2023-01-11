Run BTS Next Top Genius Part 2 Highlights: Jungkook slips up about last episode, who wins in V versus Jimin?

The latest episode of BTS ’ fun program was called ‘Run BTS Next Top Genius’ and the second part of this edition had the fans of the group rolling on the floor with laughter and shedding tears at the same time. Here are the highlights from the episode as well as why the BTS ARMY may need tissues soon.

South Korean boy group BTS began a show called ‘Run BTS’ on the heels of their then-just-released track ‘Run’ which started off into a basic introduction and has blossomed to become a high fan favourite weekly catch-up turned occasional show. From 2015 to taking a break in late 2021 and resuming with special episodes in 2022, the show has indeed come a long way. However, it may soon have to put brakes on the run.

Run BTS Next Top Genius Part 1 Recap

The first part of show's latest editionshow introduced the fans to tiny games involving the BTS members who played card games and were subjected to lie detection under the scrutiny of each other’s eyes as some fun ‘cat ears’ (electroencephalograph ones). Even with not a lot at play, the BTS members ensured their hilarity was at its peak best and spread joy with their content. ‘Run BTS Next Top Genius Part 2’ was teased with more screaming, laughter and games at the expense of the seven members.

The dice-y game

With a lot of points at stake, the BTS members played a long winding game of dice which required them to throw it and declare a digit making others guess if they were saying the truth. If they’re caught, they move backwards, successful and they march right ahead. With Jungkook playing a dangerous game right from the start, the BTS members had the most fun teasing him about it as he kept going back to the start point. An honest player right from the get-go, SUGA was the first to pass through and made it past the end line in a swoop. The game turned calculative and funny at a point as some of the members including RM and Jimin kept going back and forth by continuously objecting to other people’s declarations and poking fun at each other.

The Yes or No betrayal

The fourth game was one testing the loyalties of the BTS members as they all sent out signals to each other hoping for cooperation. They were all sent to a room to ask if they’d like to split the points with all members and had to choose yes or no. Soon after, all seven of them secretly revealed their answers and the minority would determine the winners. In tthe ‘95 liners, members V and Jimin, camewho came out on top as they each picked ‘No’. The two were the top two contenders for the finals, competing in an upcoming fierce match.

Rock, Paper and Scissors

The final game to decide the winner was laid out as the infamous ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ which has become known for ensuring big battles in the world of K-pop. Also frequently used to decide on the most basic things, the game was played through cards and divided the team of BTS into two, with half on the side of V and the other half on Jimin’s side. They each had three rounds to decide their 5 cards with rock, paper or scissors on them with advice from the other members. However, only the members themselves knew their original sides ensuing a lot of suspicion and chaos. While Jimin doubted those giving him suggestions, V dedicatedly followed all that was told to him. A last spurt of 10 seconds had them change up everything adding more havoc to the already crazy game. Finally, when the other members’ loyalties were revealed, SUGA managed to fool everyone by being at Jimin’s side all the time and in fact belonging to V’s team, meanwhile, J-Hope’s changing alliances finally found a home with the other 1995 star.

Jimin was announced as the final winner of this edition of ‘Run BTS’ and was awarded a trophy and other funny elements that the other members were not in the least bit jealous about.

Is Run BTS ending?

Jungkook made a fleeting comment towards the end of the episode as he said, “Yes, like this. As of today, ‘Run BTS’. It’s ending.” making the rest of the six laugh in shock as they stopped him. They confirmed that one more episode was left to shoot. The captions confirmed that another filming schedule for ‘Run BTS’ before Jin’s enlistment, the last one for a while, has indeed been planned.

While it may not mean that the show is coming to an end, it is indeed true that Jin may not be a part of the other upcoming ‘Run BTS’ episodes if the group decides to continue shooting after his enlistment which took place on December 13, though highly unlikely. This means that after another edition, ‘Run BTS’ may end up taking another break (if they’ve not shot for more than one episode after this) until the military services of all other members are also complete and they reconvene sometime in 2025 as previously revealed.