Run BTS Special episode teaser: Jungkook plans Fly BTS Fly; Jimin wishes to try pole dancing next?

‘Run BTS’, the popular variety show that has been a part of the BTS journey for years now took a break in October 2021 and only returned for a short while earlier in the year, to present the fans with special episodes. Well it seems as though the fun has only begun as a new teaser shows the septet trying their hand at another activity.

Starting right where they left off, the seven members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook- of BTS throw ideas to try out next following their walk down the memory lane in the ‘Telepathy’ episode. As they sit around having barbeque and downing delicious food, leader RM can be seen suggesting that the members come up with their own ideas and thus begins a list.