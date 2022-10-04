Run BTS Special episode teaser: Jungkook plans Fly BTS Fly; Jimin wishes to try pole dancing next?
RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are ready to be sporty with Flying Yoga!
‘Run BTS’, the popular variety show that has been a part of the BTS journey for years now took a break in October 2021 and only returned for a short while earlier in the year, to present the fans with special episodes. Well it seems as though the fun has only begun as a new teaser shows the septet trying their hand at another activity.
Starting right where they left off, the seven members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook- of BTS throw ideas to try out next following their walk down the memory lane in the ‘Telepathy’ episode. As they sit around having barbeque and downing delicious food, leader RM can be seen suggesting that the members come up with their own ideas and thus begins a list.
SUGA wishes to revisit popular TV shows, Jin probably has his uncle’s land on his mind as he thinks of farming with his beloved members. Meanwhile, J-Hope wishes to hop to another famous food stop and hopefully a food tour. The more adventurous options come in from the younger ones as Jimin suggests learning pole dancing, which is sure to leave the ARMYs in shock. V is more sporty as he wants to try fencing while maknae Jungkook throws out his own plan of doing Flying Yoga.
The clip further reveals the superstars struggling to master the art of flying yoga as they are suspended from air. While some are not good at it, the flexible ones find themselves enjoying a new activity. Just like all ‘Run BTS’ episodes, this one promises chaos and laughter.