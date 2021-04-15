Run BTS takes over Twitter, B.I. announces fandom name & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS for you

There’s a lot that went down on April 15. While the bigger news was always right in our face, here are some other news of the K-Pop industry you might have missed out on

ATEEZ & SF9 starrer Imitation poster release, Hwang In Yeop’s new drama, Hospital Playlist Season 2’s air date release and much more took the front seat of making great waves and exciting fans in the K-Industry. While they did their job, there were other stories too that made fans go crazy. In this segment, we’re bringing some stories that you should know in bite-sized manner so that you stay on top of your game!

Run BTS releases a survey for ARMYs for future episodes

On April 15, Weverse released a notification asking ARMYs to take part in a survey that would help them for future content of RUN BTS episodes! Questions ranged from the best healing song, the song that gives you more power, their number one pick, the song that made them their fans and more. As the survey is entirely in Korean, many K-Armies went into their translation modes and helped each other with proper translations, guidance on how to answer and much more. ARMYs were also pretty excited knowing that they were actively taking part in their favourite variety show!

That’s not all. Jin also made a post, apparently selling his gold medal for 1 trillion KRW and then reduced the price to 999 million KRW. The whole exchange was completely hilarious. Check it out below:

210415

(post about Run BTS ep137)

i’m selling the gold medal run bts gave

i want to sell it directly (face-to-face)

i’m thinking the price will be around 1 trillion won (896 million usd)

billionaires who are interested, please contact me

+ pic.twitter.com/1hOSYH64SA — haruharu (@haruharu_w_bts) April 15, 2021

B.I. reveals his official fandom name, ID

The former leader of iKon started his solo career a while ago. After releasing some smash hits, his agency today announced his official fanclub name - ID. The agency explained the reason behind shortlisting this name as ID is a short form of identity, and ‘identity’ signifies that without the fans, B.I’s identity is incomplete. His recent song was ‘Midnight Blue’. Check out the tweet below:

[Dear. ID] Unveiling B.I’s official fan name. ‘ID (BE IDENTITY/아이디)’ is a name for people that completes B.I’s identity. It means that B.I and ‘ID’ sharing each other’s feeling and growing together so that we together can build our new identity. — official131label (@131_label_) April 15, 2021

Kang So Ra blessed with her first child today

The talented actress Kang So Ra's agency, Plum M&C announced that the actress gave birth to her first child, a daughter, today. Twitter and other social media sites were in celebration as they congratulated the actress. Kang So Ra rose to fame with the drama ‘Incomplete Life’ and the movie ‘Sunny. The agency also stated that the actress and the child are both healthy. Congratulations, Kang So Ra!

Red Velvet’s ‘Russian Roulette’ surpasses 200 million views

Another celebration in order, Red Velvet’s Russian Roulette has officially surpassed 200 million views, becoming the group’s third MV to do so. The first two music videos to cross this are ‘Psycho’ and ‘Bad Boy’. Even though the MV achieved it after four years, we’re all nostalgic and happy for the group!

Highlight releases their comeback schedule and date

After two years, fans are finally getting a Highlight comeback! The group released their schedule and comeback date today for their third mini album, ‘The Blowing’. The much awaited album is scheduled to release on May 3, 6 PM KST. According to their schedule, we’ll get to see three concepts and two lyrics highlights too! Check out the whole schedule below:

