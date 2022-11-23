RUN BTS TV On-air Part 1 Review: Jungkook, SUGA and Jin are comical broadcasters

RUN BTS TV On-air A preview of the new episode showed the BTS members taking on the roles of live broadcasters which have become relatively common as more and more people seek a career in content creation. As the seven members, each took on their own specialities to become someone else for a day, their personalities were very visible. While one presented, the other six became the viewers and took on the job of communicating through comments only. Here’s what went down with each of them.

Run BTS has been a place of comfort and respite to the fans of BTS who look forward to the group’s goofy and human-like sides as they take a break from their usual superstar activities to play around. While a regular edition of the show has ended, the group often returns between their busy schedules and headline-making promotions to be their usual selves in special episodes aired every now and then.

While the youngest has often admitted to a lack of patience as he tries to learn things, he makes up for it by being good at all these activities right from the get-go. Jungkook has been interested in learning an instrument and it was the perfect fit as the BTS ARMY fulfilled their wish of seeing a rock-inspired Golden Maknae with this Run BTS episode. He took in-person lessons from a popular YouTuber ‘Boogie Drum’ who taught the BTS member Butter on the drums. A super-focused Jungkook became the bane for the viewers aka BTS who bombarded his comments section with demands.

The star rapper and producer promised to be more communicative and did just that as he picked up a brush instead of a guitar or a piano as most would have expected. SUGA began taking requests and the BTS member obliged with hilarious options. He finally decided to draw an egg and they kept calling him out for the lack of visibility and commented unfiltered making the painter lose his patience with them eventually, creating an even more comic scene. His attempt at drawing spicy noodles was funnier, even more so for the ones watching.

Jin

The BTS member has been known to spend a lot of time inside the comfort of his house playing away on his computer. Jin was given three games to try out and he began with a difficult-to-control skateboard game that he ended after flipping it twice. Next was an annoyingly difficult game for Jin whose secrets were unknown to others. Trying his best to control his emotions he tried his best but soon gave up. Onto the last game, a trick awaited in the form of horror as a round designed to fool the player was set up. The end was just as funny for the BTS member who was left alone as all the viewers but one left his chat room not letting him say goodbye. SUGA stayed back to support Jin and it was the most heartwarming moment of the episode.

J-Hope

A brief look at J-Hope’s broadcast revealed him trying fun toys while the other BTS members cosplayed as kids. What will explode in this live? Part 2 will be released next week!