RUN BTS TV On-air Part 2 Review: J-Hope, V, RM and Jimin have the best time entertaining the rest

Run BTS returned with a new episode of ' RUN BTS TV On-air ' this week and once again left the fans in splits. With members Jungkook, SUGA and Jin taking over the jobs of a live drummer, painter and gaming broadcaster in the last week, the rest of the squad was in action this time.

Being his hope-filled and vibrant self, the BTS member got to business by introducing the various toys at his disposal. J-Hope himself was more surprised at the different types of items available in the market. A peculiar flamingo who would repeat his words caught the attention of the BTS members and they began making fun of it.

V

Kim Taehyung is known to be a fan of golf and is regularly seen practising alongside his friends, members and even pro-golfers. He visits well-known locations to try his hand at the sport and is known to have gotten quite a good game over time. This time, an arcade version of golf with him, V tried out a live broadcast boasting his skills. With a comical expression on his face and multiple gold clubs with different angles and types, he began challenging new levels. His willful ignorance of the other BTS members’ comments was funny to them as well as to the viewers.

RM

Leader RM used his skills in a game of world cup where he chose one of the cutest animals with the help of the other BTS members. He would get two options and would go with the more popular one among the members as well as the one his heart wished for on occasions when there is a tie. In the end, it was a baby fox who was chosen as the winner. In another similar world cup, the battle between two very random options struck it out as the group chose their pick.

Jimin

The last member to display his unique skills was Jimin who began a food broadcast, also known as mukbang. He grabbed some yummy-looking pizza and the others revelled in the delicious food on his table. They asked him to mix various sauces and dip the fried chicken in them. The funniest part of the episode came when Jin grabbed Jimin’s device and began commenting hilariously. A jelly-fried egg later, it was sure that this would be a treat not just for the eyes but for the ears as the BTS member put in an ASMR twist to it, earning shrieks of disgust in return. They all replied with funny-looking photos expressing their fake anger.

‘RUN BTS TV On-air’ has ended, however, there has been more than one reason to note how multitalented the BTS members are.