Run On Ep 3 RECAP: Im Siwan & Shin Se Kyung grow closer as Siwan stands up to authorities

Episode 3 of Run On sees a beautiful tinge of romance blossoming between our main leads while Seon Gyeom stands up to corrupt authorities.

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

It started with a kiss..

Episode 3 starts out where the last episode left off, with a kiss. Right after the kiss and announcing Oh Mi Joo as his girlfriend, Seon Gyeom passes out from all the alcohol in his system. However, the announcement served its purpose and the rumours of Seon Gyeom and actress Tae Ri are now dismissed. The next day, he wakes up at Mi Joo’s place. He seems to not remember anything at all from the last night but he does apologise for kissing her nonetheless. Mi Joo, like the playful girl she is, demands that he give her a ride to work as that is what couples do. Mi Joo brings up the kiss and he bluntly says that he did it only to get rid of the rumours. She’s clearly offended and walks off angrily.

A dysfunctional family

Seon Gyeom visits his junior, Woo Sik in the hospital and on the drive back home, he starts missing having Mi Joo around. Later he attends a family photoshoot for his parents’ wedding anniversary, photos from which, Mi Joo finds online. Seon Gyeom’s father is furious about the incident with the track and field team and he smashes a glass, a piece of which grazes against his face and leaves a cut. Clearly, this family isn’t ideal. Later, Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom meet up and Mi Joo tends to his cut. When she brings up the family photo, Seon Gyeom is quick to change the topic of conversation. Later in the episode, Seon Gyeom confronts his father, asking him whether he bribed the disciplinary committee but his father, once again, suppresses him.

Speaking out against authority

Seon Gyeom is called by the disciplinary committee for discuss the issue of assault. Seon Gyeom admits to committing assault but the committee has no intentions of moving forward with any punishment whatsoever. He’s even called entitled because he’s speaking out without any regard for his career. Meanwhile Mi Joo is asked by Seon Gyeom’s father that she has to report to him regarding anything and everything that Seon Gyeom does, starting from Jeju Island. He also hands her a bold sum of money but she isn’t too happy about the situation.

A romantic walk at night

Mi Joo is out on a walk alone at night after the interview and Seon Gyeom sneaks up behind her. She’s clearly upset and he can tell. Seon Gyeom opens up a little, sharing that he always has to do things that he really doesn’t want to. Mi Joo, however, tells him that he can take a little rest once in a while and that he doesn’t have to take on the pressure of having to do everything. Seon Gyeom admits that he’s happy to be here with her.

An act of protest

While all the athletes are lined up to run, Seon Gyeom stays still in his position and does not run. Everyone is baffled at this and when journalists come up to him to ask why he did that, he confesses boldly that he assaulted fellow athletes, leaving no choice but for the track and field team to deal with what happened in the right way. Mi Joo watches, rather, admires as Seon Gyeom goes with his gut.

Episode 3 sets up the perfect premise for a story of self-discovery and following one’s own heart rather than giving in to oppressive politics. Surely, this is going to be a wild ride but it’ll be one they’ll never forget.

