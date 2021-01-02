Run On Ep 6 RECAP: Seon Gyeom & Mi Joo sleep together? It’s definitely not what you think

In episode 6 of Run On, Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom get a little closer while Dan Ah tries to stir the pot.

In episode 6 of Run On, Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom get a little closer while Dan Ah tries to stir the pot.

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

The episode starts off with Seon Gyeom feeling purposeless as he is now basically, unemployed. His father is still trying to save face and manage the situation but when Seon Gyeom is summoned by the disciplinary committee and given a six-month suspension, he says that he would much rather retire instead.

On the other hand, Dan Ah runs into Mi Joo at the café once again and teases her about being interested in Seon Gyeom. She’s trying to insinuate that they might be in a love triangle but it turns out that she has no interest in him whatsoever and was just teasing her playfully. Dan Ah also tells her that Mi Joo is best suited to look after Seon Gyeom now that he’s completely alienated.

Mi Joo proposes that he come live in her apartment now that he won’t be living at the hotel anymore. He refuses but later that day, he shows up outside her place, asking whether the offer was still open. He’s shy but he doesn’t want to be all by himself either. Mi Joo had told him that their place was a 3-room apartment but as it turns out, the third room was actually the living room. Seon Gyeom is a little taken aback but is grateful nonetheless. Mi Joo works distractedly all night and goes to sleep in the morning, right when Seon Gyeom is going out for a run. The two greet each other and go on their merry way. In the evening, Seon Gyeom goes to pick up May from work and she tells him that he doesn’t need to worry about a love triangle because she’s asexual.

Seon Gyeom and Young Hwa run into each other at the grocery store and instantly form a bond with Young hwa referring to him as “hyung” or older brother. Young Hwa and Dan Ah talk about the painting and she tries to get him to sell it to her. He refuses at first but eventually agrees and also gives her some honey from his family business.

Later at home, Mi Joo shows him her schedule and he takes a pen to insert periods of time for her to actually have a meal and not just depend on multi-vitamins. They go on a run together where he’s teaching her how to run properly. Later the too go out to find Ms. Bang who’s living a quiet and secluded life but he needs to find her because he promised that he would bring her to coach the team. Somehow, Mi Joo manages to find her and they all go for a meal where she ends up drunks again and makes a fool of herself. Ms. Bang, however, is not impressed and tells them to leave.

Seon Gyeom takes her and puts her in the back of her car where she holds him back and tells him not to leave. She whines and asks him to like her already and he quietly responds by saying that he already does. It is clear, however, that Mi Joo is too drunk to remember any of this the next day.

What did you think of this episode? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Netflix

Share your comment ×