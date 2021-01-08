RUN ON Ep 7 RECAP: Im Siwan and Shin Se Kyung get caught up in the cutest lovers’ spat

Episode 7 sees Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom is a lovers’ quarrel while Dan Ah and Young Hwa get to know each other better.

Episode 7 of Run On sees Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom is a lovers’ quarrel while Dan Ah and Young Hwa get to know each other better.

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

Episode 7 begins with Ms Bang making breakfast for Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom and it is revealed that Ms Bang has stepped away from coaching ever since she assaulted a male couch for inappropriate behaviour. Mi Joo invites Ms Bang for a picnic while Seon Gyeom attempts to coach the kids and she agrees.

Later, at home, Seon Gyeom is given an ultimatum by his father telling him either to return to athletics within 6 months or get married to Dan Ah.

Seon Gyeom and Young Hwa go out for some drinks and stay out late while Mi Joo stresses about whether or not Seon Gyeom was crashing at someone else’s place (read: Dan Ah). Seon Gyeom comes back home, Mi Joo is fuming from anger. Seon Gyeom tries to explain that he just fell asleep after drinking too much but Mi Joo doesn’t seem to buy it. He tries everything to make it up to her – cooking, cleaning, everything but nothing seems to work.

The next day, at the picnic that Mi Joo had invited Ms Bang to, Seon Gyeom coaches the kids but Ms Bang is not impressed and can’t help but criticise him and coach them herself here and there instead. Things are still bitter between Mi Joo and Seon Gyeom who tells her that he didn’t think about texting her because he has never lived with someone else before. She’s still quite hurt and upset with his lack of consideration but Seon Gyeom tries to ask her out for a movie to cool the situation down since he knows she likes going to the cinema. While this does soften her up a little bit, she’s still not ready to give in.

Young Hwa and Dan Ah meet up again and discuss their dreams and aspirations and it is quite obvious that a beautiful romance is soon to bloom here as well.

Credits :Netflix

