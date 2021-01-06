Run On Ep 7 SPOILERS: Meeting the in-laws? Seon Gyeom’s parents aren’t too happy about Mi Joo

Mi Joo finally meets Seon Gyeom's parents, or rather, they bump into each other. Will the family approve of their relaionship?

JTBC's Wednesday and Thursday drama 'Run On' released a major still cut ahead of the main broadcast on the 6th of January, 2021 which hints at some major spoilers for the episode.

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

According to still cut, Oh Mi Joo will finally meet and greet the Queen of Cannes, Ji Woo, Seon Gyeom’s mother. Mi Joo, who only watches movies, is a huge fan who has long admired Yuk Ji-woo. In the first episode of the show, she showed her fan spirit for Ji Woo which was so passionate that she gave up the preview of her translated work to see her idol on the "visible radio."

On top of that, the fact that Seon Gyeom was also at the scene at the time marked the beginning of an interesting relationship between the two. Unlike Mi Joo, who remembers the moment when she bumped into him on the street, Seon Gyeom still has his first impression of Mi-Joo, as an enthusiastic fan of his mother at the film festival.

It will be interesting to see how Mi Joo reacts to Seon Gyeom’s mother in front of him and how his mother reacts to Mi Joo, who she knew only as a passionate fan. Besides, Mi Joo is also at odds with Seon Gyeom’s father who paid her to report his every move to him. Will the family oppose their relationship or will Seon Gyeom stand up for himself and his love?

The production team said, "The existence of Mi-Joo will be a thorn in the eye for Seon Gyeom’s father, who was angered by Seon Gyeom's announcement of retirement against his will. Please wait and see how Seon Gyeom, who is in conflict with his father, will respond to the situation, and Mi-Joo, who witnessed the thorny arguments of these rich people during her training camp in Jeju Island, will approach him."

What do you think will happen in the next episode of Run On? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!

