Run On Ep 8 RECAP: Dan Ah wants to marry Seon Gyeom; Mi Joo overworks herself to sickness

Run On is a beautiful romantic drama about a young national track and field athlete who finally decided to find his own path and follow his heart when a film translator walks into his life. The athlete, Seon Gyeom is played by Im Siwan from ZE:A and the film translator Oh Mi Joo is played by a feisty Shin Se Kyung. Seon Gyeom is a top athlete but due to certain circumstances, he has to leave his position and work as a sports agent. Despite this, Oh Mi Joo feels that they were destined to meet and change each other’s lives. At the same time, SNSD’s Sooyoung plays the role of a determined and bold CEO of a sports company, Dan Ah, who is undermined because of her gender. She meets Young Hwa, played by Kang Tae Oh and their lives too, change for the better.

Episode 8 of Run On sees an ongoing struggle between Dan Ah and her family and she insists that Seon Gyeom marry her. Seon Gyeom tells her simply that he doesn’t like her. Mi Joo is stressing out over work and has managed to fall ill prompting Seon Gyeom to take care of her.

Young Hwa tries to get closer to Dan Ah and we learn more about her family which allows us to understand why she is cold and indifferent. Her younger brother, an idol, has been pushed away by her which has made him turn to his fans for superficial love and support. All the characters are slowly revealing their backstories and it is a wonderful thing to see unravel. Seon Gyeom is also growing as a person and starting to find himself while Mi Joo supports him as best as she can.

Overall, episode 8 is a rather slow episode but it is significant in what it reveals to us and how those revelations will affect the characters’ futures.

