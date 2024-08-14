RUN JIN Ep 1 Highlights: BTS member calls chef Baek Jung Won, exchanges snacks with young hikers while hiking on Hallasan

On August 13, BTS' Jin kicked off his highly anticipated reality series RUN JIN with a memorable first episode. The premiere took viewers on an exhilarating journey as Jin set out to climb Jeju Island's majestic Hallasan just five days after his military discharge.

RUN JIN's first episode opened with Jin packing his hiking essentials early in the morning. His breakfast was a combination of practical hiking snacks and a protein drink, setting the tone for a day of ambitious goals and light-hearted fun. Jin's humorous interactions with his self-camera were a highlight as he struggled to get it to focus on him. His amusing frustration with the camera, coupled with his determination to capture the moment, added a layer of charm to the episode.

Jin began his climb at 5:50 AM, setting off with a mix of enthusiasm and apprehension. He shared his personal goal of completing the hike, drawing on his elite soldier stamina from his recent military service. The trek up Hallasan was no easy feat, and Jin candidly expressed his struggles and concerns, including a humorous moment where he wondered about the possibility of encountering a bear, only to be reassured that no such creatures roamed Hallasan.

A fun twist was introduced when Jin was challenged to obtain congratulatory messages for his recent discharge in exchange for a special lunch. Despite his initial confidence, Jin found it surprisingly challenging to get messages from fellow hikers. However, he eventually succeeded, and his charm won over several people, including a sweet young hiker who gifted him a honey stick. Jin reciprocated by sharing his precious snack, showing his generous spirit.

In a standout moment, Jin called Chef Baek Jung Won, asking him to guess his location without revealing too much. The playful exchange highlighted Jin's lighter side as he navigated the challenge with humor and persistence. The call ended with Jin successfully winning a coffee prize, adding to the episode's engaging content.

As Jin neared the summit, the breathtaking views made the strenuous hike worthwhile. He was visibly moved by the beauty of Hallasan and expressed his gratitude to his supporters and staff. The episode closed with Jin celebrating his achievement, savoring a well-earned meal of jari mulhwe, and reflecting on the rewarding experience. The first episode of RUN JIN was a perfect blend of humor, perseverance, and heartfelt moments, setting a high bar for the episodes to come.

