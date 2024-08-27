RUN JIN Ep 3 Highlights: BTS member surprised with teen guests instead of SEVENTEEN members, gets compared to T1's Faker; watch

In the latest episode of RUN JIN, BTS' Jin was in for a whirlwind of surprises, laughs, and unexpected challenges as he took on his new role as a part-time worker at a PC bang (a Korean internet cafe). Episode 3 delivered a mix of hilarious moments and heartwarming interactions, with Jin's genuine reactions making it a must-watch for fans. Let’s dive into the three standout highlights of the episode.

1) BTS’ Jin Surprised with teen guests Instead of SEVENTEEN members

The episode kicked off with Jin arriving at the PC bang, eager to take on his new duties. His excitement was palpable, especially when he realized he'd be working in an environment that perfectly matched his love for PC games. However, his enthusiasm took a sharp turn when he was introduced to his guests for the day.

Initially, Jin speculated that his customers might be his military friends or perhaps even the members of SEVENTEEN. The idea of having a large group of SEVENTEEN members swarm the PC bang seemed both daunting and exhilarating. But instead of his fellow idols, Jin was greeted by a group of enthusiastic teenagers. The surprise left him momentarily speechless, as he struggled to process the unexpected guests. His expression was a mix of disbelief and mild panic as he realized that he would be serving, and potentially gaming against, a group of energetic teens.

Despite the initial shock, Jin quickly adapted to his new role, showing off his trademark humor and charm. His interactions with the teens were endearing and hilarious, as he navigated the challenges of managing their youthful exuberance while also trying to keep up with their gaming skills. The teens, in turn, were thrilled to be in the presence of a global superstar, making the entire segment a delightful blend of awkwardness and camaraderie.

2) BTS’ Jin Gets Compared to T1's Faker

As the episode progressed, the conversation inevitably turned to Jin's gaming prowess. Known for his love of video games, Jin was asked about his rank, to which he coyly responded that it was a secret. However, the real highlight came when one of the teens asked if Jin was better than T1's legendary League of Legends player, Faker.

Jin's reaction was both humble and humorous. He immediately dismissed the idea of being better than Faker, acknowledging the esports superstar's unparalleled skills. "How can I be better than Faker?" he exclaimed, clearly in awe of the comparison. Despite his modesty, Jin couldn't resist a playful challenge, declaring that while he might not stand a chance against Faker, he was confident he could take on the teens in the room.

The ensuing gaming session was a testament to Jin's competitive spirit. He gave his all, determined to prove that he could hold his own, even if he wasn't quite at Faker's level. The light-hearted banter and Jin's relentless effort to win made for an entertaining segment, highlighting his dedication to giving his best in everything he does, whether it's performing on stage or playing video games.

3) BTS' Jin Teases RUN JIN Ep 4 Featuring TXT’s Yeonjun, Kwak Tube, and Kim Dong Hyun

As the episode drew to a close, Jin teased the upcoming fourth episode of RUN JIN, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's next. The teaser revealed an exciting lineup of guests, including TXT’s Yeonjun, popular YouTuber Kwak Tube, and former MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun.

The preview hinted at a chaotic and fun-filled episode, with Jin navigating a series of challenges alongside his new guests. From intense trivia battles to unexpected splashes of water, the teaser promised plenty of laughter and competition. Jin’s interactions with Yeonjun, in particular, seemed to be a highlight, with the two idols engaging in playful banter and fierce competition.

RUN JIN continues to show Jin's versatility as a variety show host, blending his natural humor with genuine interactions.

