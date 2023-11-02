Run On actor Im Siwan turns into a country boy in his upcoming series Once Upon a Boyhood

Im Siwan, the talented South Korean actor, is set to take on an exciting new role in the upcoming drama Coupang Play’s Once Upon a Boyhood. In this captivating narrative, Im Siwan transforms into a country boy who embarks on a journey to climb the social ladder within his school. With anticipation building for this intriguing storyline, we'll delve into what makes Once Upon a Boyhood a must-watch and the breathtaking transformation of its leading actor.

Poster of Once Upon a Boyhood

The newly released poster depicts Im Siwan standing magnificently on a rice field with a determined gaze. He conveys both solemn and funny feelings by holding a spade in one hand and a ponytail radish in the other. Furthermore, the sentence ‘Let's go’ in Chungcheong dialect builds anticipation for an intriguing scenario to develop.

Plot of the series

Set in the 1980s at Buyeo Agricultural High School in Chungcheong Province, Once Upon a Boyhood follows the story of Byung Tae, a high school student who starts as a loner focused on avoiding trouble but quickly rises to become the most influential kid. The drama features Im Siwan, Lee Sun Bin, Lee Si Woo, and Kang Hye Won, with director Lee Myung Woo, known for The Fiery Priest and Backstreet Rookie, at the helm.

Im Siwan portrays Jang Byung Tae, a small and weak boy in Onyang, South Chungcheong Province, who undergoes a life-changing experience when he transfers to Buyeo Agricultural High School.

Im Siwan's transformation into a country boy on the path to social success in Once Upon a Boyhood is a story that promises to tug at the heartstrings of viewers. With the actor's remarkable talents and the relatable themes explored in the drama, it's no wonder that anticipation is growing for this upcoming series. Once Upon a Boyhood is set to be a poignant narrative that underscores the enduring human desire to rise above one's circumstances and reach for greater heights.

