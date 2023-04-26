Run On and Unlocked star Im Siwan approached for suspense drama Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Im Siwan has been wowing the audiences with his extremely versatile and engaging roles these past few projects making everyone, including us, excited for whatever the actor works on next. Well, it seems his fans won’t have to wait for far too long as it was reported that the star has been offered a role in the upcoming Korean drama ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ (literal translation).

About Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Based in the late 1980s, Im Siwan is in talks to appear as Jang Byung Tae. Though tiny and physically on the weaker side, this boy living in Onyang, Asan, South Chungcheong Province, faces an unexpected change in his life. He is at the bottom of the food chain in society and ends up transferring to Buyeo Agricultural High School after an incident involving his father which makes him run away.

The show is expected to capture the life and memories of agricultural high school students in the mid-to-late 1980s. ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon’ will be made into a suspense youth drama giving rise to nostalgia among viewers. It is said to be helmed by Director Lee Myung Woo who previously worked on the projects like ‘The Fiery Priest’ and ‘Backstreet Rookie’. On April 25, Siwan's agency, Plum A&C said, "Im Siwan has been offered a role in the new drama 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and is reviewing it."

About Im Siwan

Having started out as a K-pop idol in the group ZE:A, Im Siwan moved to act soon after and has been a part of projects like ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’, ‘Misaeng: Incomplete Life’, ‘ Hell Is Other People’, and ‘Run On’, all of which have been successful. His more recent portrayals in ‘Tracer’, ‘Emergency Declaration’, ‘Summer Strike’ and ‘Unlocked’ have been receiving global attention thanks to his wide spectrum of acting as well as his ability to display multiple emotions on screen. He is set to appear in the upcoming period sports film ‘Road to Boston’ playing the role of Suh Yun Bok. The actor recently held a fan meeting named 'WHY I AM' in Seoul on February 11.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Unlocked Review: A realistic thriller film that keeps you hooked; Im Siwan is a terrifying antagonist