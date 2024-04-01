Run On star Kim Si Eun in discussions to join Kim Soo Hyun in upcoming black comedy drama Knock Off

Kim Si Eun is in talks to star alongside Kim Soo Hyun in the upcoming drama Knock Off. Penned by the writer of Song of the Bandits and helmed by the acclaimed director of Secret Forest 2, this black comedy drama delves into the world of counterfeit luxury goods.

Kim Si Eun joins Kim Soo Hyun in talks to star in Knock Off

On April 1, OSEN reported that actress Kim Si Eun is set to star in the upcoming series Knock Off (literal title) as the female lead opposite Kim Soo Hyun. Following the report, a source from GOLDMEDALIST, her agency, confirmed that Kim Si Eun has indeed received an offer for the role and is currently reviewing it positively.

According to reports, Knock Off is an upcoming black comedy series that explores various plotlines surrounding fake luxury items. The series will be directed by Park Hyun Suk, known for his work on Forest of Secrets 2 (Stranger 2). Previously, there were discussions about Kim Soo Hyun, who is currently starring in the romance K-drama Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won, also positively considering a lead role in the drama. It is also noteworthy that both Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Si Eun are from the same agency GOLDMEDALIST.

More about Kim Si Eun and Kim Soo Hyun

Since her debut in 2013, Kim Si Eun has graced numerous projects, including Special Labor Inspector, Run On, and Mental Coach Jegal, along with the acclaimed film Next Sohee. Her portrayal of Sohee left a lasting impression, earning her the title of Best New Actress in Film at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Additionally, reports have surfaced indicating that Kim Si Eun will star in the highly anticipated series Squid Game 2, further solidifying her presence as a rising star in the K-drama industry.

Advertisement

Kim Soo Hyun on the other hand stands as one of the most esteemed and highly-paid actors in the K-drama industry. After initially venturing into theater, he made his television debut in 2007 with the family sitcom Kimchi Cheese Smile. From there, he swiftly rose to prominence with lead roles in iconic dramas such as Dream High (2011) and Moon Embracing the Sun (2012), as well as blockbuster films like The Thieves (2012) and Secretly, Greatly (2013).

His portrayal of King Lee Hwon in the K-drama Moon Embracing the Sun earned him the prestigious Baeksang Arts Award for Best Actor in Television. The actor further solidified his status as a top Hallyu star with his acclaimed performances in the fantasy series My Love from the Star and the unique series The Producers, where he garnered three Daesang (Grand Prize) awards. Due to his stellar achievements, Kim Soo Hyun continues to be in high demand and remains a strong figure in the K-drama industry.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears and its stars Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun top buzzworthy drama, actor rankings for 3rd consecutive week