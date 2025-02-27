Run On’s Choi Soo Young in talks to lead Idol Kid with Kim Jae Young marking first rom-com project together

Exciting news may be on the horizon for K-drama fans! Actress Choi Soo Young is reportedly in discussions to take on the female lead role in the upcoming romantic comedy Idol Kid, with actor Kim Jae Young also being considered for the male lead. While neither casting has been officially confirmed, fans are already buzzing about the potential pairing.

If she accepts the role, Choi Soo Young will portray Maeng Se Na, a sharp and determined criminal lawyer who has been a passionate fan of a famous idol for 15 years. However, her admiration is put to the ultimate test when he is accused of a shocking crime. Determined to clear his name, she takes on his case, only to realize that the man she has idolized for years is far from the person she imagined. As she fights to prove his innocence, she finds herself entangled in a deeper mystery and an even more complicated romance.

Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young is in talks to play Do Ra Ik, a former idol whose life has been anything but glamorous. Born into humble beginnings, Do Ra Ik spent his early years singing at cabarets to support his struggling mother. His fortunes change when he catches the attention of a powerful entertainment company CEO, leading to his debut in the five-member boy group Guardians. However, just when his career seems to be flourishing, tragedy strikes: the leader of Guardians, and Do Ra Ik’s closest friend, is found murdered in his home.

Advertisement

With the shocking incident turning his life upside down, Do Ra Ik makes a drastic decision. Stripping away his idol persona, he reinvents himself as Idol Eye, determined to uncover the truth behind the crime. But as he dig deeper, he finds himself at odds with Maeng Se Na, the lawyer who has been his fan for years but now challenges his perceptions of justice, trust, and love.

The potential casting of Choi Soo Young and Kim Jae Young has already generated excitement. Choi Soo Young, known for her strong performances in dramas like Run On and If You Wish Upon Me, has proven her skills in both romance and legal dramas. Meanwhile, Kim Jae Young has gained recognition for his roles in series like The Judge from Hell and Love in Contract.

According to reports, Idol Kid is set to be directed by Lee Kwang Young, known for his work on Call It Love and The Secret Life of My Secretary; and filming is scheduled to begin this year. Despite the mounting anticipation, neither Choi Soo Young’s agency nor Kim Jae Young’s representatives have officially confirmed their involvement in Idol Kid.