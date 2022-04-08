Run On’s Kang Tae Oh CONFIRMED to join Park Eun Bin in upcoming drama ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo’

Kang Tae Oh returns as the male lead Jun Ho of the new drama 'Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo'. The Netflix drama depicts the life of Woo Young Woo, a new lawyer at a large law firm with an IQ of 164 genius and autistic, who grows into a true lawyer by solving various cases. Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo' will begin airing in June.

In the drama, Kang Tae Oh takes on the role of 'Lee Jun Ho', an employee of the Song & Dance team at Hanbada, a law firm. He is the perfect man who is popular everywhere with his warm looks and friendly personality. In charge of assisting various litigation-related tasks and securing additional evidence at the scene of the incident, he will communicate with 'strange’ lawyer Woo Young Woo and immerse himself in strange and unfamiliar emotions, exuding a warm chemistry.

Kang Tae Oh, who is showing off his unique acting skills and unique character expression based on a broad spectrum of acting, such as 'Run On', 'Doom At Your Service', and 'The Effect of a Finger Flick on a Break-Up'. Kang Tae Oh, who is demonstrating his true worth through his steady work activities, is already gathering anticipation for another transformation to be shown in 'Strange Lawyer Woo Young Woo'.

Here, the attention is already focused on the meeting of Kang Tae Oh and Park Eun Bin, who are loved by the public for their solid acting skills and favourable feelings.

