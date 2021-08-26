‘Run On’ star Choi Jae Hyun to lead first ever Korean Thai BL drama; releasing on THIS date

The drama production company Silkwood announced on the 26th, "'Peach of Time' has been confirmed to air in 11 Southeast Asian countries on August 30th." 'Peach of Time' is a full-fledged BL drama in which Yoon-oh, who has become a ghost, and Peach, who went to send such a friend to the sky, gradually learn the secrets of death and the heart toward each other, transcending the borders of this and the afterlife. all. It is attracting attention as the first Korean Thai BL drama in Korea.

The main characters are 'Peach', who is just as kind as a peach that satisfies hunger and thirst, and 'Yoon-oh', a tough man who waits for Peach as Ji Park-ryeong without knowing that he is dead. Characters with different nationalities and personalities are expected to deliver sweet excitement and warm emotions. Here, it conveys a message of hope that transcends the nation by changing the pain of various characters such as Mario, a wandering Thai ghost with many stories, and Yoon-oh's mother, who cannot express her feelings, into happiness.

As the main character, Choi Jae-hyun, who emerged as a new star through tvN's 'He is Psychometric', MBC's 'People with Flaws', JTBC's 'Midnight Snacks' and 'Run On', plays the role of 'Yoon-oh', a ghost who can't leave this world.

Jimmy Karn Kritsanaphan, who is gaining a lot of popularity in Korea with the drama 'Why RU?' and TV programs 'Watching it in Japan season 4' and 'Watching it in Sendai', shows off her pure charm as 'Peach'. 'Peach of Time' is exclusively on the video service platform WeTV, and airs every Monday and Tuesday starting at 8:00 pm, Thailand time, in 10 episodes of about 20 minutes each. Airing in 11 countries including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam has been confirmed through WeTV. It will be released later in Korea. Recently, as the popularity of BL content is increasing mainly in Asia, Thai content is consumed in Korea, and domestic content is also growing in the interest of global viewers. In particular, while the BL genre is proving its potential as a new Hallyu wave, attention is focused on whether 'Peach of Time', which is attracting attention as a new attempt, can lead to international interest.

ALSO READ: Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim’s Kim Saeron flaunts her fresh & revitalising visuals in a new photoshoot behind

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the drama concept? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below