Run On: We are taking fashion notes from Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung’s character on the iconic show

We are looking back at the most noteworthy and iconic fashion moments from JTBC’s Run On starring Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung.

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung who played the lead in JTBC’s Run On was not only a force to be reckoned with, she also had phenomenal style moments on the show! For the unversed, Run On is a romance about people trying to connect with each other after having led very different lives. It follows the story of a former track and field athlete Ki Sun Kyum (Im Siwan), who retires after a life-changing event and becomes a sports agent, and Oh Mi Joo (Shin Se Kyung), a film translator. The GG member Sooyoung essayed the role of a sports agency CEO Seo Dan Ah, who faced multiple challenges for being a female in a male-dominated industry.

Throughout the show, the GG member Sooyoung has not only stolen the limelight with her confidence and poise but also her cool and charismatic style. The sophisticated with which the GG member portrays the character is unparalleled. Today, we are looking back at the most notable fashion moments from the show.

Sooyoung redefined sophisticated elegance when she wore not one of two Dior pieces, but 3! The actress and singer wore her 30 Montaigne bar jacket, a black pleated skirt, and a medium lady D-lite bag with such grace that we were left taking style notes from the fashionista. The high-end ensemble was carried with the most ease and charm by the GG member.

The most unconventional look from the show was perhaps when the GG member paired her retro-looking metallic flair pants with bright red Nike x Undercover Daybreak sneakers. The actress wore a black blazer to finish off her look in the scene, but the red sneakers which were totally genius stole the show!

Another noteworthy look was when Sooyoung showed off her fit body and rocked a plunging swimsuit for a late-night dip in her personal pool. The black swimwear was every bit as elegant and powerful as the GG member’s character herself.

ALSO READ: Im Siwan is a fateful savior to Shin Se Kyung in the first episode of Run On

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :JTBC

Share your comment ×