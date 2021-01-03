Running Man alums Kim Jong Kook & HaHa open up about winning big at SBS Entertainment Awards 2020

Running Man Kim Jong Kook and HaHa recently spoke about their iconic wins at SBS Entertainment Awards 2020 on the latest episode. Scroll down to see what happened.

Running Man alums Kim Jong Kook and HaHa recently opened up about their wins at 2020 SBS Entertainment Awards. For the unversed, the Running Man star Kim Jong Kook won the grandest prize--the Daesang, which also marked his first time receiving the award. While HaHa bagged the Top Excellence Award in Show/Variety and Running Man after the drama won the Golden Content Award.

In the episode of Running Man, cast members Ji Suk Jin brought up the prize from SBSEA and commented on Kim Jong Kook, saying that his face looked brighter since he won. While all the cast was congratulating him, Ji Suk Jin jokes that they all should toss him in the air to wish him congratulations properly. To which Kim Jong Kook replied saying that he has been trained to deliver fast speeches, especially after receiving the grand prize. HaHa asked Yang Se Chan if he cried when he won to which Yang Se Chan explained that when he can’t help it but when he sees someone cry, he starts crying as well.

About his own speech, HaHa said, that he wanted to apologize to Song Ji Hyo for talking about only who he could see in front of him from the stage, and given that he missed thanking her, Several fans think that there is something wrong between the co-stars. To which Song Ji Hyo jokes and replied that she actually is super upset and will throw away their “siblings” label.

