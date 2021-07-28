‘Running Man’ cast member Jeon So Min offered lead role for Korean remake of British series ‘Cleaning Up’

According to multiple entertainment officials, Jeon So-min will appear in a Korean remake of the British ITV drama series 'Cleaning Up'. Sam Cook is a cleaner at Kramer Lowe, a financial company in Canary Wharf. Struggling to get by on her zero-hour contract with contractor Xenco Clean, she is drowning in debt, addicted to gambling, and faces her ex-husband trying to get full-time custody of their two daughters. After overhearing a stockbroker who is being blackmailed into insider trading, she plunges herself into a shady world of finance.

The series was written and created by Mark Marlow. The six-part series premiered on ITV on 9 January 2019. It stars Sheridan Smith as Sam, a separated mother and office cleaner who resorts to insider trading in order to pay her debts. Jeon So-min will take on the role of Ahn In-kyung (Sam Cook), a cleaning lady. Previously, Yeom Jung Ah and Yeom Hye Ran were reportedly discussing appearances in 'Cleaning Up' and Jeon So-min joined together to complete a solid lineup.

Yeom Jung Ah is in talks to play a cleaner named Eo Young Mi who has stunning looks. Despite her shabby life, Eo Young Mi is a cleaner full of desire and elegance. Yeom Hye Ran is in talks to play the cleaning employee Meng Soo Ja. Although she was born with a lot of suspicion and hates people, she appears gentle and friendly on the outside. Meng Joo Sa acts sociable as long as it benefits her in order to make a living.

Meanwhile, Jeon So-min is loved for her active participation in variety shows such as SBS 'Running Man' and tvN's 'Six Sense 2'. 'Cleaning Up' will be her first drama as a lead in two and a half years since tvN's 'Top Star Yu Baek'. Expectations are high for Jeon So-min as she will be taking up a serious role and we cannot wait to see her new side as Ahn In Kyung.

