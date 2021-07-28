‘Running Man’ cast member Jeon So Min offered lead role for Korean remake of British series ‘Cleaning Up’

12 minutes ago  |  3.9K
   
Jeon So Min; Picture Courtesy: News1
Advertisement

According to multiple entertainment officials, Jeon So-min will appear in a Korean remake of the British ITV drama series 'Cleaning Up'. Sam Cook is a cleaner at Kramer Lowe, a financial company in Canary Wharf. Struggling to get by on her zero-hour contract with contractor Xenco Clean, she is drowning in debt, addicted to gambling, and faces her ex-husband trying to get full-time custody of their two daughters. After overhearing a stockbroker who is being blackmailed into insider trading, she plunges herself into a shady world of finance. 

The series was written and created by Mark Marlow. The six-part series premiered on ITV on 9 January 2019. It stars Sheridan Smith as Sam, a separated mother and office cleaner who resorts to insider trading in order to pay her debts. Jeon So-min will take on the role of Ahn In-kyung (Sam Cook), a cleaning lady. Previously, Yeom Jung Ah and Yeom Hye Ran were reportedly discussing appearances in 'Cleaning Up' and Jeon So-min joined together to complete a solid lineup. 

Yeom Jung Ah is in talks to play a cleaner named Eo Young Mi who has stunning looks. Despite her shabby life, Eo Young Mi is a cleaner full of desire and elegance. Yeom Hye Ran is in talks to play the cleaning employee Meng Soo Ja. Although she was born with a lot of suspicion and hates people, she appears gentle and friendly on the outside. Meng Joo Sa acts sociable as long as it benefits her in order to make a living. 

Meanwhile, Jeon So-min is loved for her active participation in variety shows such as SBS 'Running Man' and tvN's 'Six Sense 2'. 'Cleaning Up' will be her first drama as a lead in two and a half years since tvN's 'Top Star Yu Baek'. Expectations are high for Jeon So-min as she will be taking up a serious role and we cannot wait to see her new side as Ahn In Kyung. 

 

ALSO READ: Jeon So Min CONFIRMED to star in KBS 2TV's upcoming thriller drama special 'Heesoo'

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

Are you ready to see So Min in a completely new avatar? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below

Who is in the main cast of 'Cleaning Up'?
Jeon So Min, Yeom Jung Ah and Yeom Hye Ran
Advertisement

Credits: News1


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All