Running Man fame Song Ji Hyo takes legal action against former agency Uzu Rocks’ CEO for embezzlement

In a startling turn of events, renowned actress Song Ji Hyo has recently filed a legal complaint against her former agency Uzu Rocks’ CEO accusing him of embezzlement. In October of the previous year, Song Ji Hyo entered into an exclusive contract with Uzu Rocks, a talent agency that also represents Ji Suk Jin, her co-star in the popular show Running Man.

The allegations: Song Ji Hyo's legal battle

According to a spokesperson for Song Ji Hyo, it has been confirmed that she has filed a legal complaint against former CEO Mr. Park for violating the Act on Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Economic Crimes (embezzlement). The complaint was filed through her legal representative at the Seoul Gangnam Police Station.

The spokesperson further explained that the filing of the complaint was prompted by the former CEO's failure to run the corporation in a proper manner, including the delay in payment of wages to employees. The objective of taking legal action is to ensure a prompt investigation and prevent any further victims from being affected by similar circumstances.

Uzu Rocks embodied in controversy over payments

On April 5, Uzu Rocks faced allegations of overdue payment to its artists and employees due to financial difficulties. In response, Uzu Rocks issued an official statement asserting that some of the information presented is not accurate. They assured that all wages for their staff would be paid by April 10, the original payment date, and that the quarterly settlements for their artists would proceed as planned.

Subsequently, on April 14, Song Ji Hyo informed Uzu Rocks of her decision to terminate her exclusive contract and pursue legal action for unpaid settlements. Upon hearing about Song Ji Hyo's request to terminate her contract, Uzu Rocks issued an apology and confirmed their agreement to terminate the exclusive contract. Furthermore, on April 26, Uzu Rocks’ CEO Park Joo Nam resigned from his position.

As the case unfolds, the truth behind the allegations will come to light, potentially impacting Song Ji Hyo's career and the broader industry.

