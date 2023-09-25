Running Man’s producer’s latest show to be joined by Yoo Jae Suk & actor Cha Tae Hyun

Running Man is a super popular variety show both in South Korea and internationally. It features a group of celebrities who are given various missions to undertake so as to win a prize and not receive the punishments which always results in hilarity. The show’s producer Jung Chul Min is all set to come up with a new program.

Yoo Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun to join new variety show

Running Man’s Yoo Jae Suk and actor Cha Tae Hyun will be a part of production director Jung Chul Min’s next variety show which will be airing on tvN according to reports released on September 25. The new show will be a reality-style program and will take place in an apartment. The members have to participate in the missions that are given to them.

The producer worked with Running Man from 2016 to 2020 and has gained success for programs like Sixth Sense which starred celebrities like Lee Sang Yeob, Yoo Jae Suk, Jessie and Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Jeon So Mi. The show ran from 2020 to 2022. He also worked with Jeon So Mi and Yoo Jae Suk again in 2022 for his show Skip which was a quick-format dating program. His upcoming project will be featuring Yoo Jae Suk too and clearly, it is a pair that comes up with hits.

More about Lee Jae Suk and Cha Tae Hyun

Yoo Jae Suk is a popular Korean host and comedian very well known for his work in blockbuster projects like Running Man, You Quiz on the Block and Sixth Sense. He is also lovingly called the MC of the Nation. The comedian’s latest projects include Playou Level Up: Villain's World Season 2 for which he was the main host and The Zone: Survival Mission Season 2 2023 in which he was a cast member. He won the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 49th BaekSang Arts Award 2013.

Actor Cha Tae Hyun made his acting debut with the 1995 drama A Place in the Sun. Since then, the veteran has worked on numerous movies and dramas but is best known for the 2001 hit movie My Sassy Girl with Jun Ji Hyun. His latest work includes popular series like Moving and Brain Works. He has also worked on a variety of reality shows Unexpected Business Season 2 and Express Delivery: Mongolia Edition.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Super Junior’s maknae Kyuhyun joins Yoo Jae Suk, Lovelyz’s Mijoo and Lee Hyori’s agency Antenna