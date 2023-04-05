Running Man’s Song Ji Hyo and Ji Suk Jin’s label Uzurocks faces several financial difficulties

It has been confirmed that Uzurocks Entertainment, to which actors Song Ji Hyo, broadcaster Ji Suk Jin as well as Running Man members, and singer Lee Hyun Woo belong, has delayed paying the salaries of its employees due to financial difficulties. Uzurocks advised about 10 people to resign due to financial difficulties. Other employees who saw this situation are throwing their resignations voluntarily, saying, "I can't see the future of the company."

Uzurocks:

An employee who is currently working for Ujurox told a South Korean media outlet, "My salary has been delayed for two months. In the case of some employees, up to 4 major insurances were unpaid. He sighed, saying, “I haven’t received the year-end settlement refund that should be paid along with my salary.” In the case of celebrity managers, it is said that they have not been able to pay for the maintenance expenses such as vehicle fuel costs and on-site meals for three months. An official hinted, “In the case of Uzurocks, the cost of the project is paid every month and later settled.

Employees’ reaction:

What angers the employees the most is the management’s attitude of taking overdue wages as a matter of course. Employee Lee said, “Because it is a start-up company, I think it may be temporarily experiencing financial difficulties. However, the attitude of the management side, which took delayed payment for granted, was absurd. Shouldn’t we seek the understanding and understanding of the employees through prior notice?” Nonetheless, the staff seems to be worried that the image of the entertainer under the agency will be damaged due to such a problem. The employee said, “I am afraid that if I reveal it to the outside world, it will have a negative effect on celebrities. However, since the employees are living people, their loans, monthly rent, and credit card payments are falling behind. If the salary is not received by the 10th of this month, we plan to report it to the labor office as a group.”

