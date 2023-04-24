Running Man’s Song Ji Hyo requests termination of contract with Uzu Rocks; Agency releases full statement

Song Ji Hyo notified her agency of the termination of her exclusive contract.

Song Ji Hyo:

On the 24th, an official from Song Ji Hyo's side told a South Korean media outlet, "It is true that Song Ji Hyo notified Uzu Rocks of the exclusive contract termination on April 14th. Mutual trust collapsed, so we made this decision." According to Song Ji Hyo's side, they are preparing a lawsuit against Uzu Rocks for settlement payments and a lawsuit to confirm the non-existence of the exclusive contract.

Song Ji Hyo and Uzu Rocks

Song Ji Hyo signed an exclusive contract with Uzu Rocks in October of last year and had a meal with Ji Seok Jin, a colleague of SBS 'Running Man'. Stars such as Ji Seok Jin, Lee Hyun Woo, Oh Man Seok, and Koyote Baekga belong to Uzu Rocks. Previously, on April 5th, Uzu Rocks was embroiled in suspicion of non-payment of wages for its artists and staff due to financial difficulties. Regarding the report that the artist's appearance fee was not being properly settled, Uzu Rocks said, "The article appeared as if the wages of the employees were in arrears, but all of the salaries and four major insurance payments were already paid to those who left the company. All salaries will be paid around April 10, which is the payment date. Quarterly settlements for affiliated artists will also proceed without a hitch at the scheduled time."

Uzu Rocks statement:

Uzu Rocks acknowledged the fact that it had reached an agreement with actor Song Ji Hyo to terminate the exclusive contract. Regarding the past situation in the company, Uzu Rocks apologized for not paying attention to the details and important parts it had to provide to its actors due to the company's rapid new expansion in the entertainment field in the early days. The company acknowledged its mistake in the termination of the exclusive contract with Song Ji Hyo.

Uzu Rocks said, “We acknowledge mistakes due to rapid expansion in operating various content-based business fields. We also apologize for causing concern to many people who support and support our existing business. We and Song Ji Hyo haven't been together for a long time, but we've been together based on trust. We are deeply grateful for Song Ji Hyo's dedication, and it was an honor to be with Song Ji Hyo, who has been loved in various fields. We will continue to support Song Ji Hyo's various activities and ask for her interest and support."

