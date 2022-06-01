Runway 34 to Aashram 3, OTT releases to look forward to in June 2022

It is a new month and that can only mean one thing - lots of new content to indulge in! The month of June brings us many thrillers and stories with amazing plots. So go ahead - get your month’s worth popcorn sorted because you won’t be able to move your eyes away from your screens!

9 Hours

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: 2 June

The series revolves around a cop (played by Taraka Ratna) and three fugitives trying to rob three banks. The series, set in the 90s, also stars Ajay, Vinod Kumar, Madhu Shalini, Ravi Varma and others in pivotal roles.

Aashram 3

Streaming on: MX Player

Release date: 3 June

After two successful seasons, Aashram and Bobby Deol are back with round three. The series takes place in an ‘Aashram’ of a Guruji and demonstrates how people are manipulated in the name of belief. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series also features Anupriya Goenka , Tridha Choudhury, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and others.

Runway 34

Streaming on: Amazon Prime

Release Date: 24 June

After having a successful run at the theatres, Runway is finally set to spread its magic on the digital platform. In the movie we see Ajay Devgn as the protagonist as well as director. Moreover, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh also play pivotal roles in the movie.

Aashiqana

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Release Date: June 6

Starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey, this fascinating love story with a thriller element is going to make waves in the OTT world. The series' narrative centres around two people who meet paths during a monsoon, as well as a murder.