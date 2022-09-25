Rush Hour: BTS’ J-Hope and Crush detail the origin of their collaboration on ‘BLACKVOX’ Ep 1

Fresh off of the promotions for his own solo debut, J-Hope participated in ‘ Rush Hour ’, the comeback single for Crush who recently completed his mandatory military service. As a featuring and starring artist for the song and its music video, J-Hope also appeared in the premiere episode of Crush’s ‘BLACKVOX’, a new program filmed with the concept of a blackbox/dashcam style.

Soloist Crush has begun a new segment on his YouTube channel and it happens to be a carpooling segment with some of the biggest stars and the singer’s acquaintances. To have a legendary kick-off for his show, the ‘Beautiful’ singer invited none other than BTS member J-Hope .

Right from the get-go one can sense the shared respect between the two artists who have collaborated for the first time. Talking about how it came to fruition, J-Hope revealed how it was Crush who got in touch with the BTS member saying that he had made a song for the ‘Arson’ singer. On a different show, Crush revealed that their friendship stemmed from the time when Crush was invited to sing at J-Hope’s sister’s wedding and how J-Hope made him listen to ‘Jack In The Box’.

The name of the song got J-Hope thinking and interpreting it in his own way, which in turn helped him create interesting lyrics for his verse. They both recalled when they were recording and how their passion surpassed any need for rest. Being a dancer J-Hope’s absorption skills were once again on display as Crush praised him while reminiscing about his own difficulties learning the choreography. They ended the episode with a live reaction to the song as they sang along to it and it may as well be the best one ever.