Russian Doll Season 2 Trailer: Natasha Lyonne's Nadia breaks time, travels to the past in a subway ride

The trailer of Russian Doll Season 2 starring Natasha Lyonne has finally been released and fans will be thrilled to see what lies ahead for Nadia who finally escaped mortality's time loop in the first season. For the second one, Lyonne's character returns for an exciting ride as she reveals to her fellow time looper in the trailer, "I broke time."

The trailer of the second season shows how things have drastically changed and is set four years after the event of the first one. In the first trailer of Season 2, we see Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) take a trip to the past as she boards a subway ride to find herself heading back in time. The trailer showcases her character reacting to a poster for Sophie’s Choice. The subway is actually some form of time machine that seems to have taken an unsuspecting Nadia back to the 1980s.

Check out the trailer of Russian Doll Season 2 here:

On realising that she has time-travelled to the past, Nadia soon deduces that it probably means she has to take care of some "unfinished business." In one of the coolest lines from the upcoming season, the promo showcases Natasha's character explaining to an old woman, "Inexplicable things happening is my entire modus operandi."

Nadia also mentions how she prefers to be called a "time prisoner" instead of a "time traveller" in the trailer. After the first season of the show became a massive hit during the pandemic the Emmy-winning sci-fi series is coming back this month and is all set to premiere on April 20.

ALSO READ: Schitt’s Creek’s Annie Murphy lands a MAJOR role in Netflix’s Russian Doll; Emmy winner signed for 2 seasons