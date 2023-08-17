Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo star in lively Twinkling Watermelon first look; Watch

tvN’s upcoming K-drama Twinkling Watermelon has released official still cuts and clips. The K-drama stars include Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo. The K-drama is set to release in September of this year

Official still cuts and clips of Twinkling Watermelon released

On August 17, tvN released official still cuts and clips from the K-drama Twinkling Watermelon. The network teased fans with a live clip featuring actors Ryeoun and Choi Hyun Wook playing the guitar in their high school uniforms and singing along with friends. The scene indicates that they are part of a band, fitting the musical genre of the K-drama. The song they perform is titled Jealousy, and the actors can be seen singing it together as a band.

Additionally, official still cuts have been released, offering a first look at the K-drama and featuring other cast members as well.

What is the Twinkling Watermelon K-drama actually about?

Twinkling Watermelon is a coming-of-age fantasy K-drama that follows the story of a CODA (child of deaf adults). This young protagonist is not only a diligent student but also possesses a natural talent for music. One fateful day, he visits a mysterious musical instrument store, and to his surprise, he is transported to a strange place. In this mysterious new place, he encounters fellow students who are equally unique and secretive, and the group comes together to establish a band named Twinkling Watermelon

The cast and their roles in Twinkling Watermelon

Ryeoun will be playing the role of Eun Gyeol, a musical prodigy. He leads a double life: he is a model student by day and a talented guitarist by night. He is the only person who can hear in his deaf family. He portrays a dual personality as a hidden talented musician behind his seemingly calm exterior.

Choi Hyun Wook will be portraying Lee Chan. Lee Chan usually gives off an older vibe than his actual age due to growing up with older college students at his grandmother's boarding house. Lee Chan is in love with the goddess Se Kyung from a nearby arts high school.

Seol In Ah takes on the role of Se Kyung, the cello goddess from Seowon Arts High School. Her pure and elegant beauty, as well as her captivating aura, make her a muse to many. Lee Chan, in his pursuit of romance, sets his sights on winning her heart.

Shin Eun Soo portrays the cold and haughty "ice princess" Chung Ah, who was born deaf. Despite her hearing impairment, Chung Ah aspires to a vibrant life, drawing inspiration from the likes of Frida Kahlo.

Eun Gyeol will travel to the past and meet a younger version of his father, where he falls in love with a mysterious girl. This time slip K-drama has been described by tvN as relatable to all generations and a must-watch.

