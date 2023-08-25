Ryeoun transforms into honor student with love for music and busking in new stills for Twinkling Watermelon

On August 25, tvN released the stills for Ryeoun’s character Eun Gyeol in Twinkling Watermelon, alongside Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah and others. Twinkling Watermelon is a fantasy youthful drama where Eun Gyeol (Ryeoun), a CODA kid with a natural ability for music, finds himself traveling back to 1995 and begins playing in a band with his dad, Lee Chan (Choi Hyun Wook). In the drama, Eun Gyeol is a hearing person born to deaf parents and is an individual who connects the world to his family. He is the ideal child.

Twinkling Watermelon starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook and others:

In the event that Eun Gyeol, a model student who appears to just think often about studies and family, has a secret, which is that he is functioning as a band guitarist before individuals without the parents' knowledge. Indeed, even in the recently released stills, it is fascinating to see Eun Gyeol's contrasting appearance during the day and night, alternating between being a savvy student and a guitarist. The reason why he is a part of a band secretly, is because he does not want to offend his parents by doing something he loves, thinking his parents won’t understand him. Despite being a good child and good student, he feels like he can do better by playing music he wants at any place he gets, especially during busking. But when he travels back in time, he realizes his father was also a lover of music and he could hear well. That alone brought him to tears and he ended up living his reality with the younger version of his father.

Twinkling Watermelon:

In the previously released teaser of the drama, the viewers can get a brief look at Eun Gyeol's struggle that fell in 1995 through a time slip on the day where a double moon rose. The words 'April 1995' showed the paper and Eun Gyeol's dizzying look glanced around at the new place, feeling embarrassed. Amidst this, his dad, Lee Chan, who was a high school student at that point, shows up before Eun Gyeol, creating turmoil. They both get confused but they soon become good friends!

