Ryeoun’s Twinkling Watermelon and Rowoon’s The Matchmakers lock horns in ratings battle

Episode 12 of the fantasy romance K-drama Twinkling Watermelon, starring actors like Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah and Shin Eun Soo, is in a close ratings battle going neck to neck with the historical rom-com K-drama The Matchmakers starring Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun. The ratings competition continues with these two star-studded ongoing K-dramas.

Twinkling Watermelon and The Matchmakers go head to head

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 12 of the TVN drama Twinkling Watermelon achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 3.8 percent, marking a 0.5 percent increase compared to its previous episode, which had a rating of 3.3 percent.

In contrast, KBS2's new historical romantic comedy series The Matchmakers garnered an average nationwide rating of 3.6 percent, experiencing a 0.9 percent decline from its premiere episode's rating of 4.5 percent.

The Matchmakers had initially debuted at the top spot in the ratings, surpassing Twinkling Watermelon. The historical romantic comedy starring Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun secured the number one position on the ratings chart on its premiere day, which was October 30. This period show was a recent addition to KBS2's Monday-Tuesday drama lineup. According to Nielsen Korea, Rowoon and Choi Yi Hyun's historical rom-com opened to an average domestic rating of 4.5 percent.

On the other hand, Twinkling Watermelon, starring Ryeoun, Choi Hyun Wook, Seol In Ah, and Shin Eun Soo in prominent roles, had been leading in the ratings for several weeks but experienced a slight dip. The 11th episode of the show received a domestic viewership rating of 3.3 percent, which was slightly lower than its previous rating of 3.5 percent.

More about The Matchmakers

The romantic comedy K-drama revolves around the encounter between Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon), a young widower, and Jung Soon Deok (portrayed by Cho Yi Hyun), a young widow. Their story unfolds as they work together to arrange marriages for individuals who are single and want to get married in the Joseon era and who are considered older than the typical prime age range.

Jung Soon Deok leads a dual life as the second daughter-in-law of the first vice-premier's family and also operates as Mrs. Yeo Joo who is secretly the most skilled matchmaker in Hanyang City.

Shim Jung Woo, on the other hand, is the widowed son-in-law of the king, possessing exceptional intelligence that enabled him to become the youngest person to pass the Civil Service Exam. However, he faces a streak of misfortune when his chances for a higher social status and future marriage prospects are dashed due to the tragic passing of the princess he was meant to wed during their wedding ceremony.

