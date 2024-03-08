Ryu Hyun Kyung, Cha Sun Woo and Kim Roe Ha to star in upcoming crime thriller film No Parking

No Parking is an upcoming crime thriller which will star Ryu Hyun Kyung, Cha Sun Woo and Kim Roe Ha. Fans await the release of the film with excitement as the amazing actors come together for this intriguing plot. The drama will surround a murder mystery and three people who somehow get involved with the case. The filming is scheduled to commence this month. Here are the details.

Ryu Hyun Kyung, Cha Sun Woo and Kim Reo Ha cast for No Parking

Trolley's Ryu Hyun Kyung, The Villian of Romance's Cha Sun Woo and Connect's Kim Roe Ha will be taking the main roles in the upcoming crime thriller film No Parking. It tells the story of an office employee who gets involved in a possible murder case after she gets into a parking dispute and subsequently becomes the next target. The film will be directed by Son Hyun Woo who has also worked on projects like Last Taxi.

Ryu Hyun Kyung will take on the role of a manager who is in her 30s. She gets into a dispute over parking with someone and this turns out to be deadly for her as she becomes the target for a murder. Kim Roe Ha will play the role of a man who comes to Ryu Hyun Kyung's neighbourhood and gets into an argument with her. Later he starts devising a plan to murder her. Cha Sun Woo will play Kim Roe Ha's younger brother who is a righteous person and has physically gifted strength.

Advertisement

More about Ryu Hyun Kyung, Cha Sun Woo and Kim Reo Ha

Ryu Hyun Kyung made her debut in 1997 with the film Deep Blue. She is known for her roles in Big Bet, Trolley, Cheer Up and more.

Cha Sun Woo is the former member of the group B1A4. He made his acting debut in 2013 with Reply 1994 and the film Misaeng: The Prequel. He is known for dramas like The Villian of Romance and It Was Spring.

Kim Ro Ha debuted in 1994 with the film Incoherence. The actor is known for Big Bet, Connect and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro flaunt their chemistry at script reading for new romance series What Comes After Love