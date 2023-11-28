Ryu Joon Yeol to collaborate with Train to Busan director Yeon Sang Ho for new project Revelation

Reply 1988 actor Ryu Joon Yeol will join the prolific director Yeon Sang Ho for a new film titled Revelation, as per reports. The director had previously gained international popularity for his blockbuster film Train to Busan, which was based on the theme of the zombie apocalypse.

Revelation is Yeon Sang Ho's latest project, and discussions are underway about the film’s production and the possibility of releasing the project on Netflix. As actor Ryu Joon Yeol enters the Yeon Sang Ho universe, viewers are excited to see a compelling narrative on-screen as the two will collaborate for the first time. However, the details of the next project have not been disclosed yet.

Actor Ryu Joon Yeol’s recent activities

Ryu Joon Yeol kick-started his acting career with independent films, and his feature debut with Socialphobia earned him the prestigious KAFA Film Festival’s Rising Star award. The actor became a household name in Korea after he appeared in the popular teen series Reply 1988. Since then, he has delighted fans with his versatile performances in shows and films including The King (2017), A Taxi Driver (2017), Believer (2018), and many more. He has been awarded several accolades such as 59th Baeksang Arts Awards and the Best Actor Award at the Golden Cinematography Award.

Ryu Joon Yeol was last seen in the 2022 historical thriller film The Night Owl and will appear next in the sequel to his film Alienoid (2022) in January 2024. Apart from his professional endeavors, his personal life has also created buzz, as he recently parted ways with his longtime girlfriend and actress Hyeri, leaving fans in utter disbelief.

Train To Busan director Yeon Sang Ho’s filmography

Filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho has helmed multiple successful dramas, films, and webtoons, including Train to Busan, its animated prequel Seoul Station (2016), Peninsula (2020), the Netflix series Hellbound (2021), and Jung_E (2023). Yeon Sang Ho is also famous for his unique storytelling style through animated projects.

His first animated short film was Megalomania of D (1997). Since then, he has created an array of animated projects, including The Hell: Two Kinds of Life (2006), The Window (2012), and The Fake (2013). The King of Pigs marked the first Korean animated film to be invited to the 2012 Cannes International Film Festival.

