Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee-starrer The 8 Show confirms 2024 release

Actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee are gearing up for the release of their next project titled The 8 Show. Netflix has confirmed that the show is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

The series is helmed by director Han Jae Rim and it marks his first-ever drama project. He is a prolific director who has majorly worked on action-thriller films such as The Face Reader (2013), The King (2017), and Emergency Declaration (2021).

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show is a political thriller series that draws inspiration from the popular webtoons titled Money Game (2020) and Pi Game (2021).

Set against the backdrop of a capitalist society, the drama follows the narrative of eight individuals who enter a dangerous game to win a massive cash prize. The contestants are confined to a secret place on eight different floors. Their survival isn’t easy as the basic necessities like food and water are costlier than usual price and every time the contestants buy the items, the money gets deducted from their reward.

Here is the confirmation post by Netflix for The 8 Show:

The stellar cast of The 8 Show includes Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee and more

This gripping drama The 8 Show stars Ryu Jun Yeol as the main lead. He is known for playing versatile roles in projects including Reply 1988 (2015), Believer (2018) and The Night Owl (2022).

Actress Chun Woo Hee will be the female protagonist of the series. She has showcased her acting skills in dramas and films such as Be Melodramatic (2019) and Unlocked (2023).

The star-studded ensemble also includes Park Jung Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Jun, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jung Hee, and Bae Seong Woo.

The show will navigate the journey of the eight participants who will fight for their survival till the end.

