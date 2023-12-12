Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee-starrer The 8 Show confirms 2024 release

The 8 Show tells the story of eight people who compete in a perilous game to win a whopping cash prize. Read below to learn more about the drama, cast, and its release schedule!

By Deepali
Updated on Dec 12, 2023   |  02:50 PM IST  |  8.4K
Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jung Min; Image Credit: C-JeS Entertainment, H& Entertainment, SEM Company
Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee, Park Jung Min; Image Credit: C-JeS Entertainment, H& Entertainment, SEM Company
Key Highlight
  • Streaming giant Netflix confirms the release of The 8 Show
  • The political thriller show features Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee and more

Actors Ryu Jun Yeol and Chun Woo Hee are gearing up for the release of their next project titled The 8 Show. Netflix has confirmed that the show is scheduled to premiere in 2024.

Related Story

korean

EXCLUSIVE: Chun Woo Hee on why she chose Delightfully Deceitful, relationship with Kim Dong Wook and Yoon Bak

The series is helmed by director Han Jae Rim and it marks his first-ever drama project. He is a prolific director who has majorly worked on action-thriller films such as The Face Reader (2013), The King (2017), and Emergency Declaration (2021). 

More about The 8 Show

The 8 Show is a political thriller series that draws inspiration from the popular webtoons titled Money Game (2020) and Pi Game (2021). 

Set against the backdrop of a capitalist society,  the drama follows the narrative of eight individuals who enter a dangerous game to win a massive cash prize. The contestants are confined to a secret place on eight different floors. Their survival isn’t easy as the basic necessities like food and water are costlier than usual price and every time the contestants buy the items, the money gets deducted from their reward.

Here is the confirmation post by Netflix for The 8 Show:

The stellar cast of The 8 Show includes Ryu Jun Yeol, Chun Woo Hee and more

This gripping drama The 8 Show stars Ryu Jun Yeol as the main lead. He is known for playing versatile roles in projects including Reply 1988 (2015), Believer (2018) and The Night Owl (2022).

Advertisement

Actress Chun Woo Hee will be the female protagonist of the series. She has showcased her acting skills in dramas and films such as Be Melodramatic (2019) and Unlocked (2023).

The star-studded ensemble also includes Park Jung Min, Lee Yeol Eum, Park Hae Jun, Lee Joo Young, Moon Jung Hee, and Bae Seong Woo.

The show will navigate the journey of the eight participants who will fight for their survival till the end.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement
About The Author
Deepali

Deepali pursued her Graduation in Mass Commucation and Journalism and then followed her passion for writing. With an

...

Credits: Netflix, C-JeS Entertainment, H& Entertainment, SEM Company
Entertainment TV Series Chun woo Hee Ryu Jun Yeol
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more

Latest Articles