Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon meet each other at their lowest in the new teaser for ‘Lost’

On August 27th, JTBC's 10th-anniversary special program "Lost" (written by Kim Ji-hye, written by Heo Jin-ho, directed by Park Hong-soo), which will be broadcast for the first time on September 4, unveiled a trailer containing the images of Bujung (played by Jeon Do-yeon) and Kang Jae (played by Ryu Jun-yeol), who meet by chance and are intertwined with fate.

"Lost" tells the story of ordinary people who have been walking their best toward the light, who suddenly realize that "they have become nothing" in the middle of their lives. It unravels the narrative of healing and empathy drawn by the two men and women who face each other in the face of the fierce darkness, "Bujung", a woman who is lost while being nothing, and "Kang Jae", a man at the end of his youth who is afraid of being nothing.

The preview video released on the day begins with the empty and lonely image of the dark-colored irregularities. The conversation between his father Chang-sook (Park In-hwan) and mother-in-law Min-ja (Shin Shin-ae), added to it, conveys the pain of the legacy that the injustice would have suffered. There are also many sayings of injustice that tell the husband Jung-soo (Park Byung-eun), "If you are over 40, you will have one person who cannot be forgiven." It makes me even more curious about the reason for the sorrow and anger standing in his deep eyes.

In addition, the moment of Boo Jung and Kang Jae passing by makes us expect the beginning of the story. "She must have seen me for the first time yesterday. Perhaps she was upset that I was an invisible man,” Kang-jae said, "Do you live on the 10th floor?" It's interesting to see how he has bad feelings. In addition, Kang-jae, who turns cool saying, "Exchange it when we meet next time, let’s talk," and tears that don't know the reason for Boo Jung looking at him add curiosity to the unusual meeting between the man and woman.

