Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon’s ‘Lost’ opens with good ratings; ‘Hometown Cha Cha Cha’ remains on the top

Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon’s ‘Lost’ premieres with a strong start. The first episode earned an average nationwide rating of 4.2 percent, marking a considerable jump in viewership compared to its predecessor “Nevertheless” (the drama that previously occupied its time slot), which premiered to a nationwide average of 2.2 percent and ended on a rating of 1.7 percent.

In JTBC's 10th anniversary special project 'Lost' (directed by Heo Jin-ho, Park Hong-soo, written by Kim Ji-hye), Jeon Do yeon took on the role of a woman who lost her reason for living as she faced a failure on the descent of her life. In particular, Jeon Do-yeon selected 'Disqualified Human' as her drama comeback after 5 years after 'The Good Wife' and showed a different performance.

In the first episode of 'Lost', which aired on September 4th, Jeon Do yeon was completely immersed in her character by portraying her complex and unstable psychological state with dark scars and an imperfect inner self that blames herself and destroys herself, sometimes indifferently and sometimes dangerously.

On September 4, the new romance drama starring Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah reached its highest viewership ratings yet for its third episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” scored an average nationwide rating of 8.7 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series. “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” also achieved its highest ratings yet among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 4.5 percent and a peak of 5.3 percent—taking first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks.

