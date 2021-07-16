Ryu Jun Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon starrer JTBC drama unveiled new emotional teaser

JTBC’s ‘Lost’ releases a new teaser, introducing the main characters. Read ahead to know more.

The much awaited JTBC drama has released a new teaser on July 16 and many have already fallen in love with the drama! The lonely confessions of Boo Jung (Jeon Do Yeon) and Jae-jae Kang (Ryu Jun Yeol), who are shaken by the loss and sorrow of life, frustration and wandering, raise curiosity about the story that will be shared between these two.

'Lost' or ‘Human Disqualification’ tells the story of ordinary people walking towards the light, who suddenly realise that 'nothing has happened' in the middle of the downhill road of life. The story of the heartbreaking wounds and healing of those who face intense darkness, a woman 'Boo Jung', a woman who lost her way without being nothing, 'Kangjae', a man at the end of his youth who is afraid of being nothing, is densely drawn.

'Lost' is regarded as the most anticipated work in the second half of the year. Expectations are high for the sensation that will be created by the trustworthy actors Jeon Do-yeon and Ryu Jun-yeol, as well as the production team of ‘Life', which guarantees perfection. Above all, it was also the first drama chosen by director Heo Jin-ho, the master of Korean melodrama, who gave birth to numerous masterpieces such as the movies 'Forbidden Dream', 'Last Princess', 'April Snow' and 'Christmas in August'. Writer Kim Ji-hye of the movies 'Hope', 'My Love, My Bride' and 'Architecture 101' took on the role of writing. It raises expectations for the start of a well-made drama that melts deep emotions with deep insight into the inner human being. The teaser video released on this day contains the sad and lonely confession of Boo Jung and Kang Jae. Over the image of injustice swallowing up crying alone in the dark, the voices reflecting on the past, saying, “Father, I have been nothing for over 40 years” are muffled. Meanwhile, Kang Jae is just letting go of a loved one. His monologue, “I miss my father, I don’t think I will be anything because I was born in the same world” is disturbing and precarious. The denial that nothing has happened and Kang-jae, who thinks that nothing can be done, are somewhat similar and make one's heart ache.

The two herald a new turning point at the limit of their lives. Kang Jae's soft words, "If we meet by chance next time, will we die together?" Following the faint eye contact, the appearance of the two lying facing each other raises the question of how they will become entangled. Here, the phrase 'the story of ordinary people who have not yet become anything' draws attention to the stories of those who face darkness, big and small, including Boo Jung and Kang Jae.

'Lost' will premiere in September.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Teaser for drama 'No Longer Human' starring Ryu Joon Yeol and Jeon Do Yeon Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join. Are you ready for the new drama? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :JTBC

Share your comment ×